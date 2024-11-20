Gen Z and brand engagement—how to connect with community-driven strategies

Think of nurturing consumer relationships with Gen Z as a beehive, with interest groups and online communities being individual “combs” that must be consistently pollinated with positive feedback and reputation management.

When it comes to modern marketing tactics, you can’t be all things to all people. Even beyond Gen Z, 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions with businesses. Refining marketing tactics to align with target communities is a more effective way to control, monitor and respond to conversations about your brand.

While it is more effective to appeal to specific communities, brands must tread carefully. Ensure you are first and foremost engaging with communities that align with your brand ethos; when there is misalignment here, these communities will see through you in an instant. A slip-up can make communities feel unseen, sowing mistrust—or even worse, cringe—taking you back to square one and fighting for attention and consideration in an exponentially growing marketplace.

Combs are just small communities that work together to form larger platform ecosystems. There is a continuous flow of information between individual communities, especially those that are culturally adjacent, and even cross-pollination between entire platforms. Brands must master the art of navigating the network of combs and understand that consumer consideration is fluid, not linear. One day you may be in, and the next you’re out, but homing in on select communities allows you to listen and respond to target audiences more effectively in the long run.