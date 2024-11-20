Gen Z and brand engagement—how to connect with community-driven strategies

Here are three takeaways from the beehive marketers can use to win over Gen Z.
Understand that Gen Z’s loyalty can be revoked
If you stop appealing to this group’s values and priorities at any step of the way, you will lose them. Whether a Gen Zer has bought from your brand before or is considering buying from you now, new information is always flowing to this group. This is important to remember whenever you are engaging with external partners such as influencers or cross-brand collaborators—one misstep from your brand or an associated partner can instantly lose trust with entire communities.
Align yourself with communities—not just personas
Audience personas are too static to accurately portray the influx of information, references and options circulating in the Gen Z consumer’s world. If you’re looking to appeal to Gen Z and define audience personas, supplement those personas with online community insights—what are these interest groups talking about? Are there any controversies occurring in this community? Who is everybody obsessed with?
When you understand what communities are talking about, you can better meet them where they are, speak their language and give them content that is more likely to connect with them and influence their decision-making process.
Commit to the bit
If you don’t have a brand voice, personality, vibe or anything along those lines, define that and what you stand for. When you define your bit, commit to it full force—show that you know yourself just as much as you know your audience. Gen Zers look to purchase from brands that align with their personal brand—leaning into your brand’s unique personality draws those who match your energy and build community wholeheartedly rather than casual buyers who may flip-flop.