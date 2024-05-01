Gen Z and creative sampling—why it’s OK to revive great ideas and make them our own

Being a young creative in advertising can be tough. Not because of the work itself, or because people’s lives are at stake. It’s because our success is mostly dependent on getting seen and heard by our superiors. If we’re not on their radar, all of our talent, dedication, ideas and even our willingness to learn are thrown right out the window. Without their approval, our work won’t ever make it out of its Keynote slide.

I got lucky. Nice boss. Nice team. Flat hierarchies. A lot of attention. Some projects off the ground. But there’s still something bugging me.

Imagine the situation. You get a nice brief for a big social media campaign. After a few days of brainstorming, you’re excited to knock the socks off your creative director with three different concepts. The scripts are practically ready. You’re completely confident that you’ve found an angle that suits both the brand and the target group, which is Gen Z.

You are Gen Z. Your CD is not. “He should be thankful to have me,” you might be thinking to yourself. Not that you would tell anyone. However, during the creative meeting, none of your ideas survive.

“Look, I really love that idea, but it kinda reminds me of something I’ve seen before … let me find that …” Your CD starts digging through old Ads of the World posts and opening the Wayback Machine. And just when you start hoping that he’s made a mistake, he finds a 30-second ad that once ran in Brazil between Christmas and New Year’s Eve and has the exact main character that you came up with just two days ago.