They say the two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.
My beautiful 9-year-old daughter has always been my why. My reason for holding this industry accountable for creating space for diversity. My reason for calling in a multitude of executives to have live discussions on my Instagram account about their companies’ progress. My reason for creating the Black Madison Avenue documentary. My reason for being my authentic self, speaking my truths and creating opportunities for those who look like my daughter and me.
How Walter T. Geer III’s stroke helped him reevaluate ad industry stress
While I am passionate about the role I play and how we as an industry wield the power to shape the world, this passion can also kill us.
In the advertising and marketing business, we have made it normal to work countless hours, seven days a week and stress over the smallest things. But such pressure, stress and lack of balance can literally take our lives.
On April 11, I returned home from a work event at 10:30 p.m, said goodnight to my wife and went downstairs to my office. I created a voiceover to use as an example for a case study for Cannes and emailed it to my team at 11:30. Only an hour after quietly going to bed, I woke up having great difficulty breathing.
I blew my nose and tried to go back to sleep, but felt as though I had to concentrate to breathe. This alarmed me, so I went to the bathroom to get a decongestant and sit down for a moment to collect myself. I attempted to read my phone, only to realize that for some reason I was unable to read beyond the first word, “Hey.” Something was wrong.
I woke my wife to explain what was going on, but what came out of my mouth sounded more like groaning. My wife knew immediately that I was having a stroke. She called 911 and scrambled to get my daughter and I ready for the ambulance. I still remember the fear in my daughter’s eyes.
I motioned for something to write but was terrified when I could barely etch a single word on the paper. When I relaxed a bit, I was able to write a few words. The first was “scared.” The second was “daddy.”
I circled it repeatedly because in that moment I thought I was going to die, and I wanted to hear my father's voice one last time. I wept uncontrollably.
My wife was my rock. She confidently told me that I would be fine. So confidently, in fact, that I believed her.
At the hospital, I could say only one word at a time—and it took me a few minutes of concentration to get them out. After countless tests, it was confirmed that I was experiencing a cryptogenic stroke—where the cause is not immediately clear.
Then it was time to decide whether to take a potentially lifesaving drug called tPA that dissolves clots restricting blood flow to the brain, but for 7% of those who take it can cause severe brain bleeding leading to death. Based on when I experienced the stroke, I had just 10 minutes to choose.
I’d take 93% odds with any sum of money—although nowhere near good enough when gambling with your life—so I agreed. Risk of death was greatest in the first 2 to 3 hours, but in 24 hours the drug would be out of my system, and I would be clear of danger.
Within 30 minutes I had about 70% ability to speak in full sentences. Six hours later I was at 90%. Twelve hours later I was at 100%.
How does something like this happen to someone in perfect health? In my case, I learned that I had “patent foramen ovale” or PFO: a hole in my heart. We are all born with this, but when we take our first breaths this hole closes. Surprisingly, this flap doesn’t close for approximately 25% of people who as a result are more likely to have a stroke or heart attack.
That hole creates the opportunity for plaque or build-up to move from the left side of the heart (which normally circulates it to the liver to be cleaned out) to the right side of the heart which pumps blood to the brain. This can result in a stroke.
I remained in ICU for 4 days and will have to return to the hospital in the near future to have a patch placed inside my heart to repair my PFO—giving me a 98% chance that I will not have another stroke.
It just so happens that May is stroke awareness month. There are undeniable links between strokes and stress. Stress makes your heart work harder, which then increases your blood pressure, sugar and fat levels in the blood, and increases risk of clots that can travel to the heart or brain.
When I look around at many of the creative leaders in advertising, the one commonality is the amount of stress we carry. We work countless hours and apply that same pressure on our teams. It becomes so much of the norm, that it’s almost expected. Sixty- to 80-hour weeks are a must if you plan to be promoted, get raises and get bonuses. And while many of us are wildly passionate about this work, what is the price you are willing to pay for a Lion? A Clio? A Pencil?
These have been the scariest weeks of my life, but I’ve learned a lot.
I’ve learned that while we say we are present, we really aren’t. I will try my best to change that.
I’ve learned that as much as I want to help everyone who reaches out to me, I simply can’t. I will try my best to change that, too.
Most importantly, I’ve learned that what really matters the most is my family. My wife saved my life. If it weren’t for her quick reaction, I would not be here today. I owe her the world. I need to be here to meet my daughter’s first boyfriend, see her walk down the stairs in her prom dress, walk her down the aisle and proudly show off with my grandchildren. I owe it to my family to live a healthy lifestyle so I can be there for them.
I hope my story encourages every person who reads it to think about the things that are most important to them and to prioritize those things.
I’ll leave you with a quote I’ve been using for the past decade: “Do the things that make you happy, because if you died today, your job would be posted before your obituary.”