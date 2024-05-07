How Walter T. Geer III’s stroke helped him reevaluate ad industry stress

I’d take 93% odds with any sum of money—although nowhere near good enough when gambling with your life—so I agreed. Risk of death was greatest in the first 2 to 3 hours, but in 24 hours the drug would be out of my system, and I would be clear of danger.

Within 30 minutes I had about 70% ability to speak in full sentences. Six hours later I was at 90%. Twelve hours later I was at 100%.

How does something like this happen to someone in perfect health? In my case, I learned that I had “patent foramen ovale” or PFO: a hole in my heart. We are all born with this, but when we take our first breaths this hole closes. Surprisingly, this flap doesn’t close for approximately 25% of people who as a result are more likely to have a stroke or heart attack.

That hole creates the opportunity for plaque or build-up to move from the left side of the heart (which normally circulates it to the liver to be cleaned out) to the right side of the heart which pumps blood to the brain. This can result in a stroke.

I remained in ICU for 4 days and will have to return to the hospital in the near future to have a patch placed inside my heart to repair my PFO—giving me a 98% chance that I will not have another stroke.

It just so happens that May is stroke awareness month. There are undeniable links between strokes and stress. Stress makes your heart work harder, which then increases your blood pressure, sugar and fat levels in the blood, and increases risk of clots that can travel to the heart or brain.