IAB’s 2025 predictions—why commerce media, the creator economy and privacy will have a big year

“The only thing we know about the future is that it will be different,” Peter Drucker famously observed. While 2024 was defined by inflation and uncertainty, much of that will be behind us in 2025. We’re close enough to the new year to make some reasonable guesses about the shapes of things to come. With that said, here goes.

The first end-to-end AI marketing campaign

In 2025, some brave marketing team will task an AI (or team of AIs) to conceive and execute the world’s first completely end-to-end AI-driven marketing campaign. The AIs will handle planning, buying, creative execution, traffic, measurement and optimization. And here’s the kicker. The campaign will require surprisingly little human intervention. It will be stronger than expected. It will drive positive results.

This will not be a harbinger of a dystopian future. Instead, it will mark the dawn of a future in which dozens or even hundreds of small-scale AI test campaigns will run 24/7/365. The new market research will increasingly happen online with real customers. This marks a further shift from costly efforts to predict in advance which consumers might take action, toward building an understanding in real-time about which customers actually will.