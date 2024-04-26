New ad agencies and founder’s syndrome—3 strategies to ensure long-lasting success

New founder-led agencies are popping up left and right—and it’s inspiring to see.

Their founders have determination, a mastery of the craft and years of hard-earned experience. They see the industry's flaws and aren’t just sitting around complaining—they're here with innovative solutions to fix what’s broken.

But if these agencies want to make it past the five-year mark, they need to watch out for founder’s syndrome.

To a founder it looks like this: If you’re not in the room, nothing important happens. Maybe you're the only one that clients want to talk to, or only your ideas make it through meetings. This might feel good at first because it allows you to make sure your vision is represented. But it’s a trap that can keep your agency from growing. Agencies suffering from founder’s syndrome will eventually find themselves limited in the types of clients they can attract, the size of the accounts they can handle, geographic expansion and even the kind of talent who wants to work with them.