New ad agencies and founder’s syndrome—3 strategies to ensure long-lasting success

Founders shouldn’t let themselves get in the way of growth
By Simone Oppenheimer Mandel and Rachel Segall. Published on April 26, 2024.
New founder-led agencies are popping up left and right—and it’s inspiring to see.

Their founders have determination, a mastery of the craft and years of hard-earned experience. They see the industry's flaws and aren’t just sitting around complaining—they're here with innovative solutions to fix what’s broken. 

But if these agencies want to make it past the five-year mark, they need to watch out for founder’s syndrome.

To a founder it looks like this: If you’re not in the room, nothing important happens. Maybe you're the only one that clients want to talk to, or only your ideas make it through meetings. This might feel good at first because it allows you to make sure your vision is represented. But it’s a trap that can keep your agency from growing. Agencies suffering from founder’s syndrome will eventually find themselves limited in the types of clients they can attract, the size of the accounts they can handle, geographic expansion and even the kind of talent who wants to work with them. 

It isn't just about a reluctance to relinquish control. It happens because your “magic” isn’t readily transferable; it can feel impossible to find talent who instinctively align with your ethos. And even if you succeed in assembling an outstanding team, new leadership might push you out of your comfort zones. 

Daunting? Yes. Risky even? Maybe. Necessary? Absolutely. Navigating these challenges is crucial for fostering a durable legacy that not only preserves but interprets the agency brand for future iterations. 

The key is to stick to your core principles while being flexible about how they are applied. It's not just about keeping things going; it’s about letting them grow and change with the times.

Take a look at how some of today's leaders have done it:

Anselmo Ramos, co-founder of Gut, has fostered a brand that champions both his vision and a collective identity, empowering “Gutsies” to embody and advocate for the agency's ethos independently. 

Greg Hahn, co-founder of Mischief @ No Fixed Address, sets the tone and then consciously allows others to be the face of the agency, thereby aligning the public persona with the brand’s broader strategy. Both Ramos and Hahn exemplify the delicate art of balancing personal branding with collective agency identity.

This phenomenon is not isolated to the advertising world. Giants such as Apple, Disney and Spanx demonstrate how entities can continue to thrive post-founder by ingraining the founder's vision into every aspect of the business, from product design to company culture. Their success today is largely due to how well they have managed to preserve the core while also innovating and responding to new market demands.

Embarking on the journey from founder-led to legacy requires a strategy of “giving it away.” This involves a detailed knowledge transfer of your foundational ideas, values and principles … allowing others to adapt, adopt and build upon them. It’s something that does not always come naturally. Here’s how to do it:

Create your own brand book

Capture everything that defines your agency—from your brand's voice and visual identity to team behaviors, core reasons for existence, values, expectations of the work and, yes, the founder’s personality. Condense these elements into a tangible brand artifact that encapsulates the essence of your agency. 

This brand book should not just be a static document but a living presentation that evolves with your organization. It should be regularly revisited and updated as your team grows and your vision expands.

Educate and engage like a teaching hospital

Sharing your vision involves more than just sending out an email with an attachment. It requires a comprehensive strategy to ensure that your vision is both understood and embraced. 

This is about hands-on training and immersive learning, enabling your team to fully understand how the agency should show up with prospects, clients and each other. Encourage feedback and allow your team to question and suggest modifications to the vision. This not only enhances the vision but also deepens your team's connection to it.

Establish benchmarks and empower your team 

With a well-communicated vision, setting clear and actionable benchmarks is crucial. These benchmarks should reflect your high standards yet provide flexibility for your team to surpass them. 

Trust is crucial here; set the expectations and then give your team the autonomy to innovate and explore within the boundaries you’ve defined. This not only fosters a culture of trust but also encourages continuous improvement and creativity.

Founder syndrome often stems from tenacity, drive and a deep belief that no one else can match your vision. However, the hard truth is that to scale, grow and endure, you must give it away and allow others to propel your agency further (and longer) than you could ever achieve on your own.

Simone Oppenheimer Mandel and Rachel Segall
Simone Oppenheimer Mandel and Rachel Segall

Simone Oppenheimer Mandel and Rachel Segall are co-founders, NBZ Partner.

