Post-purchase marketing—3 strategies to engage with Gen Z and millennials after they've bought your product

Branding has always had its place throughout the purchase funnel—the theoretical journey a consumer travels on the way to purchase—but the funnel has changed and it’s time that branding changes, too.
In the old funnel model, the stories and narratives of a brand evolve as people move from awareness to interest to desire to action—and the more perceived value and emotional investment a brand can create as people reach the bottom, the more likely the purchase and loyal the customer.
Yet as we know, the funnel isn’t linear anymore for most Gen Z and millennial consumers. It’s now an endless loop of inspiration and exploration. By way of influencers, a nascent social shopping scene and general information overload, millennials and Gen Zers are skipping a lot of the brand connection that used to happen before conversion, and instead shifting it to after conversion.