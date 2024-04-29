Post-purchase marketing—3 strategies to engage with Gen Z and millennials after they've bought your product

That immediate window after conversion, when your user is already looking for a connection, is exactly when your brand should be stepping in. It’s a perfect opportunity to shape perceptions, tell deeper stories and create branded experiences that historically would have happened before purchase. It may go against conventional wisdom, but your brand needs to sell the hardest after the sale is made.

Create loyalty to the group first, brand second

Community is quickly becoming the first layer of brand, and in a post-funnel world where consumers are researching price and features before anything else, community might be the only chance you get to imprint your brand before your user buys anything. We already know community is often where consumers get their most trusted reviews and recommendations before converting. It should also be where you signal what your brand is really about.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the truest and most valuable form of community is not in the relationship between the user and the brand, but rather between and among users themselves. Most brands fail to realize this, and many willingly ignore the fact that the strongest predictor of a thriving community is the rate at which members connect with each other.

When you’ve created and stewarded a community of brand enthusiasts that genuinely connects people to one another, you’re not only creating a stronger group—you’re sending a branded signal that reaches people before purchase with more relevant, trustworthy, branded content at the time they are most likely to be looking for it.

Highly networked communities create a gravity around them that draws people in no matter where they are in the funnel.