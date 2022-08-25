What Amazon’s recent acquisitions mean for marketers

In an attempt to veer away from topics commonly in the zeitgeist, this is not a point of view on the future of Amazon’s business, nor is it a commentary on the antitrust bill targeting Big Tech. It’s not even a perspective on Web3. Instead, it is a barometer of where we are today in our technological adoption, what that foreshadows for human behavior—and the corresponding implications on marketing.

Amazon recently acquired OneMedical, a primary care provider with tech-forward offices that serve to enhance the patient experience, but also to improve health care outcomes. A few weeks later, it announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of the popular Roomba vacuum. $5.6B later, it has been added to a portfolio that confirms our path down the road of convergence.

Looking past the veneer of the buzzword reveals that technology is creating connections among slices of life that were once disparate. It also signals an era where humans have the control to cause real or near-term outcomes, which become progressively more anticipatory and intuitive over time.

Understanding this evolution requires a look into the forces that are shaping the landscape behind the scenes:

Internet of things (IoT) and decentralized access

The Roomba and OneMedical’s app are just two data points in the infinitesimal progression of IoT, which at their simplest, are a set of bidirectional interfaces through any device connected to the internet. We are already tethered to our phones and computers, but we should expect to see legacy analog experiences become connected—housekeeping, health care and driving, to name a few.