Inside A&W Restaurants’ recipe for survival

It’s been a little more than 10 years since Atlantic Magazine pegged A&W Restaurants among its list of “10 Brands That Will Die in 2012.”

Needless to say, reports of A&W’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

Liz Bazner, senior marketing director of the franchisee-owned fast-food chain, said she keeps a framed copy of the article at her home office, reminding her of a mission to defy expectations and prove naysayers wrong. Even still, she admitted The Atlantic—which cited scale and marketing deficits against a universe of much larger and higher-spending companies—had a case.