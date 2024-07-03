Behind PNC Bank’s ‘Brilliantly Boring’ campaign, its first with AOR Arnold

On the podcast, Garbach, who joined the brand last year, also discusses the plethora of financial competition in the marketplace currently and how PNC is trying to win over older and younger customers.

“It’s the big nationals, it’s the fintech, it’s the Amazons, the Walmarts where, you know, those rungs are getting wider and wider of where they’re casting their net and playing in the space,” she said. “It creates even more choice in the marketplace for consumers and all the more reason we have to be very focused and ensure that the PNC brand shows up clearly.”

Years ago, honing digital chops allowed a bank to differentiate, but now having such digital offerings is simply “table stakes,” she said.