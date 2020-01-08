The biggest villain Planet Fitness will take on this year might surprise you: Marketer's Brief Podcast
Super Bowl might still be a few weeks away, but it’s already in full swing at Planet Fitness. The Hampton, New Hampshire-based fitness chain considers January, a time when many consumers are looking to improve their health, as its own personal Super Bowl. The company is out with a new ad campaign that pokes fun of rivals who make a competition out of a spin class, for example.
“There’s a lot of bull in the market right now,” says Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, on the latest episode of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast. “Fitspo culture out on the Internet right now is the villain I’d like to take on the most,” he adds, referencing online images of unattainable bodies. Tucker notes that the majority of Americans find leader boards, which publicize performance to a gym class, demotivating. At Planet Fitness, the marketing promotes authenticity and acceptance, he says.
Working in fitness is a new direction for the marketing executive, who joined Planet Fitness last year after five years with Nissan North America. Tucker is now competing with the likes of higher-end brands such as Equinox, which released its own January ad campaign, a provocative spin on narcissism, earlier this week, and the home-gym market brands such as Peloton.
With 2,000 health clubs across the country—which the brand expects will double over the course of the next few years—and a base level monthly membership that starts at $10, Planet Fitness aims to be a less costly gym alternative. Events like free Pizza Mondays help retain loyalists, Tucker says.
“Wellness is not a fad,” he adds.
