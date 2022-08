For back-to-school season, Claire’s will air its first national TV campaign as it highlights branding around self-expression. The chain worked with Vayner on new marketing that will debut later this summer. Claire's works with Vayner on areas such as paid media and organic social, Lloyd on creative and Shadow on media relations, influencer marketing, creative strategy, events and partnerships.

“You’ll start to see this evolution of a new brand voice and spirit,” Patrick said.

On the podcast, she also discusses product trends for fall, and how Claire’s is handling the current economic downturn. The retailer sells products ranging in price from $1 to $150, which can help when customers are simply seeking out small indulgences as with the “lipstick effect” during a recession.

“You can come in and find something during this tough economic time and it doesn’t necessarily need to be expensive—that’s the beauty of Claire’s,” she said.