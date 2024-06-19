Ford CMO Lisa Materazzo on using her finance background in automotive

She later made the move to the auto industry and joined Toyota after earning her MBA—and still relies heavily on lessons learned during her finance career, especially “the importance of understanding consumers,” she said.

“My clients were entrusting me with their life fortune,” she said. “They weren’t going to stay with me if I didn’t carefully listen to them and understand their needs. And in an odd way, I think that’s a really interesting parallel to what I do now and what my team does now. It’s all about understanding customers at a very, very deep level—not only what to say to them, but where to say it.”

This year, that has meant adapting to changing consumer views on electric vehicles as demand flattens for the battery-powered cars that have long been considered the long-term future of automotive.

More news: Reaching Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennials

“We do see some changes in the market and softening more recently, but the momentum and the trend line is up,” Materazzo said. “I think for Ford, specifically, what we are doing is we are emphasizing the variety of choice that consumers have.”

That idea is encapsulated in the “Freedom of Choice” campaign from Wieden+Kennedy that began in April and includes ads promoting Ford’s gas, hybrid and electric vehicles together.