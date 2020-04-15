Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How former Popeyes CEO Cheryl Bachelder is helping leaders navigate the coronavirus pandemic

The longtime marketer turned CEO says company executives face 'lose-lose' decisions
By Jessica Wohl. Published on April 15, 2020.

 

Cheryl Bachelder has held many big roles during her career, and the former marketer and CEO is now busy helping leaders navigate what she calls the “lose-lose” decisions they must make during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no one leading in these times that’s seen anything like it before,” Bachelder says on the latest episode of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast. 

Bachelder, the former CEO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and author of the book “Dare to Serve,” says the options leaders face such as how to stay open, keep employees and customers safe and maintain their businesses for the long term, are “lose-lose” decisions because of the tension they carry.

Bachelder currently sits on the boards of three companies trying to navigate the pandemic: struggling retailer Pier 1, food distributor US Foods and Chick-fil-A, which she calls  “the best restaurant operator in the world.” She also mentors CEOs behind the scenes. 

“Interestingly, companies don’t always look to the marketer as the CEO or general manager. I think it’s an opportunity missed,” she says.

Bachelder spent the first half of her career in marketing before moving up the corporate ladder. “It was an incredibly good training ground for general management because it was strategy,” Bachelder says. 

She began in brand management at Procter & Gamble, then held roles in the packaged food industry before heading into restaurant marketing at Domino’s in 1995. Bachelder was one of Ad Age’s inaugural Women to Watch in 1997, while she was with Domino’s. 

Then came a less than stellar run as president of KFC. “It’s a publicly known fact that I got fired from that job,” Bachelder says. She says the issues she faced in that role helped her persevere. “Success may not teach us everything we need, but a good failure can quickly prepare you for the future,” she says. 

Bachelder later joined Popeyes, leading an overhaul and, ultimately, the 2017 sale of the company to Restaurant Brands International. “We really made the franchise owner the center of that turnaround,” says Bachelder.

Hear more from Bachelder in the podcast above.

In this article:

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

