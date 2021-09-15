How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

“You’re still going to take that picture, so they should still have a backpack—that was 2020,” says Tatelman. “For 2021, it’s ‘Let the party begin.’”

State recently entered the mass market retail world with a collaboration with Target—the collection, which is priced slightly lower than the typically higher-end State bags, is making the brand more accessible to other shoppers, Tatelman says.

“We understand that our backpacks are expensive, but what we put into our bags—both the novelty, the style, the quality—it costs a lot to make the bags and we always wanted them to be attainable to a lot of different types of people,” she says. “Bringing them to Target gives us that opportunity.”



On the podcast, Tatelman also speaks about recent supply chain issues and how State is expanding into new product categories this holiday season.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.