Morgan Stanley CMO on marketing in economic downturn and its agency search

As the economy continues to flirt with bear market territory and inflation pressures worry consumers, financial brands are rethinking their marketing. At Morgan Stanley, Alice Milligan, chief marketing officer, has been honing the company’s brand strategy to be a one-stop resource for all types of investors—new and established—in both good times and bad.

“Morgan Stanley always and historically has had an appropriate tone in terms of the times and seriousness of wealth management, financial services and investing,” she said on the latest episode of Ad Age's Marketer’s Brief podcast. “It’s a complicated topic when it’s about your money, your company’s money—people take that seriously.”

She said that amid the market’s upheaval, the brand is focusing on reassuring customers that they can depend on Morgan Stanley to help them “weather the storm.” This includes offering more education on what is happening in the economy and with gas prices. Customers have been gravitating toward Morgan Stanley’s equity research reports and podcasts, Milligan added.