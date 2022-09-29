Upwork’s CMO on marketing strategies and the Great Resignation

Upwork has been on a rollercoaster ride of late as workers search out more flexible jobs and organizations seek new methods of employee recruitment and retention. The new marketing push is meant to build awareness of Upwork and its category while also educating consumers on what is possible, according to Melissa Waters, chief marketing officer at Upwork.

“This new campaign is meant to creatively break through and inspire people to think about a new way of working,” Waters said, speaking on the most recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We’re trying to break through by using some humor and not taking this work category so seriously.”