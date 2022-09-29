Just in time for Halloween, Upwork is out with a zombie-inspired campaign that it hopes will make consumers stop in their tracks—and reconsider their careers. A dead and decaying Jack acts as a mascot for the freelancing platform, encouraging his former employees to give up old ways of working in offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pursue workplace reinvention.
Upwork’s CMO on marketing strategies and the Great Resignation
Upwork has been on a rollercoaster ride of late as workers search out more flexible jobs and organizations seek new methods of employee recruitment and retention. The new marketing push is meant to build awareness of Upwork and its category while also educating consumers on what is possible, according to Melissa Waters, chief marketing officer at Upwork.
“This new campaign is meant to creatively break through and inspire people to think about a new way of working,” Waters said, speaking on the most recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We’re trying to break through by using some humor and not taking this work category so seriously.”
On the podcast, she also talks about general trends such as the Great Resignation and Upwork’s own goals around brand and product marketing.
“That gap between awareness and understanding and clarity around what we offer and what we can do to transform businesses and how we can help people work better” is something Upwork will continue to lean into, Waters said. “It might be interesting to think about all these times we’ve gone through this big revolution—social media revolution and digital-first revolution—a lot of that work is predicated on teaching people how the products work.”