All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: August 7, 2019
Ridley Scott Creative Group’s RSA Films and Black Dog Films have signed director Christian Lamb for commercials and music videos in the U.S. Lamb's credits span music videos, commercials, branded content, documentaries, webcasts and live event broadcasts. He recently directed OneRepublic’s music video for “Rescue Me,” Michael Bublé’s NBC Special “bublé!,” Beyoncé’s “Formation” tour and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” tour. Commercial work includes content for brands such as Ford, Jaguar, Wildfox, Lacoste, Volvo and Land Rover.
Director, movement artist and choreographer Jon Boogz has joined production company Serial Pictures for representation for commercials, branded entertainment and music videos. Along with Lil Buck, Boogz is the co-founder of creative collective MAI (Movement Art Is), which advocates for social change while elevating dance as a medium. He has served as creative consultant on campaigns for Adidas, Apple, Lexus, Dom Pérignon, and Marriott. His latest project is the short film “Funeral For America,” which he directed, choreographed and danced in.
Directors Ben Chappell and Roberto Serrini have joined Superlounge for exclusive U.S. spot representation. Chappell counts UPS and McDonald's among his clients and recently created an anti-vaping campaign for the FDA. Serrini began his career as an editor and has worked on projects for brands including Nike and Corona, as well as long-form content for Honda. Prior to joining Superlounge, Chappell was affiliated with Optimus/Chicago and Durable Goods/LA, while Serrini was repped by Derby/NY.
Picrow has signed director Sara Shelton for her first U.S. commercial representation. Shelton has worked on content for brands such as Sprint, Xfinity, Walmart, Johnsonville Sausage, Country Time Lemonade, Hormel, Sugar Mutts Rescue and IHOP. Most recently, her spot “Legal-Ade” for Country Time Lemonade took home six Cannes Lions, including a Gold for Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight.
M ss ng p eces has added director Ehsan Bhatti to its live action roster for U.S. representation. Bhatti began freelancing as a director in the fashion world. His spot for Vertu received a Young Directors Award nomination at Cannes Lions in 2014 and he has gone on to direct work for brands such as Nike, NFL, Burberry, BMW, Lexus, Porsche and Adidas.
Great Guns is adding Italian director Federico Mazzarisi for exclusive representation in the U.K. and for branded content and music videos in the U.S. Based between London and Milan, he has worked with brands including Golden Goose, Vogue, Nike, Stella McCartney x Breast Cancer Awareness and Diesel Watches. Most recently, he helmed a Renault Clio campaign in collaboration with Publicis Italy.
Ante Kovac has joined the roster at Lord Danger for his first U.S. representation. Toronto-based Kovac’s work includes short-form content and commercials for Honda, Dove, KFC, 3M and Bgon. His directing career began in music videos; he then became a commercial director, first with U.K. production company Therapy and recently with Canadian production company Animals. He will direct his first feature film, 80s homage thriller “Coming Soon,” in 2020.
Director Juraj Janis has joined the roster at JSA. Janis has a background in both production and on the agency side, as a copywriter and creative team leader at McCann Erickson, Prague, and has created work for brands including T-Mobile, Pilsner Urquell, Colgate, Visa and CSOB Bank.
Knucklehead has promoted senior producer Lauren Small to the role of executive producer of its U.S. office. Small joined to open the U.S. office of the U.K. production house in 2015 in Los Angeles and has overseen work for clients such as Apple, Google, Lexus, Dicks Sporting Goods and Jack Daniels.
Post-production house Shipping + Handling has added to its roster with creative director Jerry Spivack and colorists Michael Pethel and Matthew Schwab. Spivack was previously the creative director/co-founder at Ring of Fire, where he was responsible for VFX on commercials for brands including FedEx, Nike and Jaguar. Pethel was a founding partner of Company 3 and for the last five years has serviced client and director relationships under his BeachHouse Color brand, which he will continue to maintain. Schwab is a colorist with Roving Picture Company, through which he’ll also continue to be available.