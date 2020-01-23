All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: January 23, 2020
Honor Society has signed director Taylor Cohen for U.S. commercial representation. Cohen is a music video, commercial and feature film writer and director behind music videos for artists including Billie Eilish, Little Dragon, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj as well as work for brands such as Intel and Beats by Dre. For the past two years, he has directed spots for Apple Music’s ongoing “Next Up” campaign, featuring artists such as Ellish and Burna Boy. He is represented for film and television by William Morris Endeavor and is currently in development on a feature film adaptation of his short film “Strobe.”
Furlined has added director Pensacola, aka Pau Dalmases, to its roster of directors in the U.S. Dalmases, who was born and raised in Barcelona, has collaborated with the likes of Instagram and Wieden & Kennedy, Uber and 72andSunny, Mattress Firm and Droga5 and GoDaddy and VCCP. He’s represented in the U.K. and Spain by Canada.
Biscuit Filmworks has signed Ben Strebel to its roster of directors in the U.S. and the U.K. His commercial campaigns include spots for Nike, Samsonite, Lexus, Nissan, Apple, Adidas, BMW and Jägermeister. Earlier in his career he created fashion films for Vivienne Westwood and AllSaints. He has won awards including Gold and Bronze Lions at Cannes, a Young Directors Award and D&AD pencils.
M ss ng p eces has added filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to its roster. His first feature film “Some Kind of Heaven” will premiere later this month at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Produced by Darren Aronofsky and The New York Times, it follows four retirees behind the gates of America’s largest retirement community in Florida. Several of his other shorts have appeared as New York Times Op-Docs.
Nonfiction Unlimited has signed filmmaker and creative director Nico Carbonaro for global representation in the commercial, branded entertainment and digital space. Carbonaro joins Nonfiction from Google Brand Studio where he spent the last five-plus years as creative director, directing and showrunning commercials, branded content, documentary series, museum exhibitions and interactive storytelling projects. His branded work has been honored at the Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Art Director’s Club, Webby and Clio awards.
Rodeo Show has signed director, writer, and producer Jose Terán to its roster for his first U.S. commercial representation. A native of Mexico City, Terán established his roots in advertising working at agencies such as TBWA and Energy BBDO Chicago. As a director, he has helmed projects for clients including Apple, AT&T, Adidas, Nestlé, AT&T and Pepsico.
Stept Studios, a creative and production studio based in Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has signed directing team Varsity for exclusive U.S. commercial representation. The comedy duo of Ben McManus and John Marsico has written and directed a range of projects for brands including Funny or Die, Ikon Ski Pass, Turbo Tax, Hamms Beer and Columbia.
Nomad Editing Company has added editor Dan Maloney to its team. Prior to joining Nomad, Maloney cut at studios that included Whitehouse Post, Cut+Run, Spot Welders and Deluxe’s Beast. His career has included working on the Tide “Interview” spot that debuted at Super Bowl XLII.
LS Productions has appointed producer Julia Fetterman to head up its London service production arm. Prior to her new position, she spent 10 years working freelance for various production companies, brands and directors, including Academy, Object & Animal, Nexus, Wanda, Facebook, Samsung, and Apple.