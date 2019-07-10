All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: July 10, 2019
Los Angeles-based Hey Baby has added Polish-born filmmaker Stash Capar to its roster, his first representation in the United States. Capar worked between the U.K., Scandinavia and Dubai on assignments as an editor and promo producer for a decade before filming his own indie project, which was nominated for a Cannes Young Directors Award in 2013. His work includes commercials for Fujifilm, Prolia, Ancestry, Tylenol and ADT. Capar is currently repped by Sequoia Content in Canada, Satellite My Love in France, E+P Films in Germany and Aylene Gardiner Agency in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Washington Square Films has signed director Andrew Lane for U.S. commercial representation. Lane won three Cannes Lions for his work for States United to Prevent Gun Violence and several Lions for his 2018 work for Diesel “Go with the Fake” that tackled counterfeit culture with a hidden camera pop-up store. He has also helmed work for brands such as Google, Mountain Dew, AllState, Stella Artois and Bud Light.
Director Jordan Bahat, who has directed campaigns for Samsung, Gatorade, Jeep and Equinox, has signed with Tool of North America for representation. Starting his career in music videos, Bahat has directed MTV VMA-nominated spots for Twenty One Pilots, a U.K MVA-nominated video for Christine and the Queens, and videos for Meg Myers, Jamie Commons and Leon Else.
M ss ng P eces has signed two new directors; Jason Jeffrey to its live action roster and Mia Lidofsky for special projects. Jeffrey’s first short, “A Teachable Moment,” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and the second, “Clown Face,” was a Vimeo Staff Pick and Short of the Week. He has written for Netflix and has a feature film in development. Lidofsky is a New York based director, writer, showrunner, and creator of the comedy series “Strangers” on Facebook Watch. She recently directed the launch campaign for Jemelle Hill’s new podcast for Spotify.
Reverse has added Matthieu Mantovani to its directorial roster. The French director has worked with brands such as Mercedes Benz, Allianz, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Audi, Vodafone and Orange. He began his directing career in 1999 as a part of The Zoo, a collective with credits including Renault, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne.
New York and LA-based video production studio CVLT has hired Katya Pavlova as head of post production. She joins after six years at The Mill, where she produced projects including David Bowie's “Life on Mars” music video remake and Steven Klein’s augmented reality experience for W Magazine’s cover, featuring an interactive 3D digital portrait of Katy Perry.
Post-production and editorial company PS260 has hired Nate Cali as an editor in its Los Angeles office. Cali joins PS260 from Nomad Editing Company where he served as an editor for two years, overseeing commercials, features, and music videos. He previously held editorial roles at Union Editorial working on commercials and digital content for clients including, Nike, Levi’s, Audi, Apple and Dodge.