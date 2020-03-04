All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: March 4, 2020
Brooklyn production company Tinygiant has added director Luigi Pane to its roster. Pane was previously represented commercially in the U.,S. by Humble and his work includes commercials, original content, video art installations, and short films. Born in Naples, his career took off through collaborations with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, and Ray-Ban. He went on to co-found and become creative director of abstract:groove, a creative production studio and filmmaking collective based in Milan. He has worked for automotive brands including Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Hyundai, Toyota, GMC and Audi and received an Epica d’Or at the Epica Awards for his short film for Diesel, “Explorers of the Past and Future.”
Rattling Stick has signed directing duo The Way Brothers for their first U.S. commercial representation. The brothers, Chapman and Maclain, are known for directing documentary series “Wild Wild Country” on Netflix. Their first feature documentary, “The Battered Bastards of Baseball,” premiered at Sundance in 2014 and was later awarded the ESPN/Tribeca Film Institute prize. They are currently in post production for an upcoming 10-part sports documentary series, as well as their first feature film.
Director Salomon Ligthelm has joined the roster at Dutch production company Halal. His commercial film career has included campaigns for the likes of Audi, S7, Puma and Valvoline as well as his first joint piece of work with Halal, a global Adidas campaign from TBWA/Neboko that launched late 2019. Ligthelm remains repped out of Stink in the U.S. and U.K.
Interactive production studio Thinkingbox has acquired digital management agency Aarra. With headquarters in New York City, Aarra will rebrand as Thinkingbox, and continue to be led by Thinkingbox CEO, Amir Sahba. Aarra’s founder and CEO, James O’Brien, will transition to the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Thinkingbox. O'Brien will work on the expansion of the company’s presence in New York and lead the launch of the next Thinkingbox office in San Francisco.
Squeak E. Clean Studios has appointed Justin Hori as a creative director of its Chicago office. He rejoins the recently merged studio after a spell at Human Worldwide. Before that, he spent five years as creative director at Squeak E. Clean, creating tracks like “Da Diddy Da” for Apple’s 2018 iPad campaign and the anthem for Adidas’ 2016 campaign “Your Future is not Mine.” He has also worked on music projects with clients such as Reebok, Volkswagen and Budweiser.
Editor Bill Cramer has joined the roster at New York content creation studio LVLY. Cramer joins from Northern Lights and prior to that had a long tenure at Crew Cuts. He has worked on projects for clients such as ESPN, GMC, LG, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, MLB, Wendy’s and American Express.