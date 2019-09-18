All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: September 18, 2019
Merman, the production company founded by actor and writer Sharon Horgan, has formed a joint venture partnership with the talent and literary agency Independent Talent Group (ITG) to exclusively produce advertising and branded content. ITG is taking an equity stake within Merman London and will close its own commercials production company, Black Label. ITG co-chairman Duncan Heath becomes chairman of the Merman London board working alongside Merman London managing director Siobhan Murphy and managing partner Jeremy Rainbird.
Scandinavian production house New Land is opening a U.K. office, headed up by Trine Pillay, former executive producer at Smuggler London. The company, which is based in Stockholm and Copenhagen, opened in 2014 and was co-founded by director Gustav Johansson. As well as Johansson and his co-founders Daniel Kragh-Jacobsen and Casper Balslev, its roster includes Laerke Herthoni, whose Volvo “Eva” film won a Grand Prix at Cannes 2019, Sheila Johansson and Niclas Larsson.
Prettybird has signed director Jason Bock to its London roster. Originating from New Zealand, Bock began his career as a painter before becoming a filmmaker. He has helmed music videos, short films and commercials and recently directed the ‘”Cruel” promo for electronic act “Mt Eden,”which was awarded ‘Best Narrative’ at the Berlin Music Video Awards this year.
Director James Mann has joined Contagious for exclusive U.S. spot and branded longform representation. Mann has helmed branded documentary work for the likes of Whole Foods, McDonald’s and LL Bean as well as the PBS TV series “Broken Bread,” currently streaming on Hulu, which follows celebrity chef Roy Choi on a social justice journey through the landscape of food.
Anonymous Content has signed director Elena Petitti di Roreto for commercial and music video representation in the U.K. Petitti di Roreto has worked on brands including Hennessy, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Hugo Boss, Vogue Italia and i-D. Now based in London, she began her career as an editor at Milan-based production company Collateral Films, later becoming a freelance art director and director. Since turning to directing she has won awards including Best New Italian Film at the Fashion Film Festival Milano in 2018 and 2016.
London post-production company Nomad has added colorist Felipe Szulc to its team. Originally from Brazil, Szulc began his career at a design agency in Sao Paulo and later spent four years working in London post houses, including as a senior grading assistant at Rushes and a junior colorist at Absolute Post. He has worked on commercials, short films, music videos and the BAFTA-qualifying “This Time Away” for Passion Pictures.