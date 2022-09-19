Special Report: 40 Under 40

How Brittany Mehciz leads a social team worthy of the Kardashians

The Hulu Originals VP of social media is one of Ad Age's 2022 40 Under 40 honorees
By Parker Herren. Published on September 19, 2022.
Salesforce’s Colin Fleming started as a Red Bull racing driver
Credit: Hulu

Individually, the worlds of social media and streaming are constantly changing. Brittany Mehciz, 32, has to be ahead of the trend for both—but that’s what she loves about being VP of social media for Hulu Originals.

“What I love is that every day is so different and you never know, especially in streaming, when someone's going to discover your show or a moment is going to take off,” Mehciz said. “It just keeps you on your toes and allows you to be really creative and at the forefront of everything.”

Mehciz oversees owned, earned and paid social media for Hulu—the latter was added to her list of responsibilities within the past year, giving her full control over the streamer’s social marketing for original productions. That freedom has already fueled big results for her marketing.

The accounts for “The Kardashians,” which launched its first season on Hulu in April, have achieved the largest social footprint of any Hulu Originals campaign, emblematic of Mehciz’s new 360-degree purview. Posts from an extensive influencer campaign, including Kardashian family members, achieved more than 3.2 billion organic impressions. The show spent time at No. 1 on Twitter’s trending list and TikTok content alone grabbed more than 7 million organic views.

“For me, I like to be seen as the consultant and collaborator,” said Mehciz. “But also someone that can help unblock any obstacles in the way so that we can really make as much noise as possible.”

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

Andy Cohen. I have so many “Housewives” questions for him.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

This is tough because I’m on social apps all day. Outside of work, TikTok and Instagram are my go-to's.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It’s been on my list forever and I’m finally starting it!

What was the last show you binge-watched?

“The Bear.” What a gem.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I don’t have a number in mind. I think I’ll always want to be working in some capacity to keep my brain sharp and inspired. 

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

