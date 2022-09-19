How Brittany Mehciz leads a social team worthy of the Kardashians

Mehciz oversees owned, earned and paid social media for Hulu—the latter was added to her list of responsibilities within the past year, giving her full control over the streamer’s social marketing for original productions. That freedom has already fueled big results for her marketing.

The accounts for “The Kardashians,” which launched its first season on Hulu in April, have achieved the largest social footprint of any Hulu Originals campaign, emblematic of Mehciz’s new 360-degree purview. Posts from an extensive influencer campaign, including Kardashian family members, achieved more than 3.2 billion organic impressions. The show spent time at No. 1 on Twitter’s trending list and TikTok content alone grabbed more than 7 million organic views.

“For me, I like to be seen as the consultant and collaborator,” said Mehciz. “But also someone that can help unblock any obstacles in the way so that we can really make as much noise as possible.”