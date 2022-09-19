How Brittany Mehciz leads a social team worthy of the Kardashians

Individually, the worlds of social media and streaming are constantly changing. Brittany Mehciz, 32, has to be ahead of the trend for both—but that’s what she loves about being VP of social media for Hulu Originals.
“What I love is that every day is so different and you never know, especially in streaming, when someone's going to discover your show or a moment is going to take off,” Mehciz said. “It just keeps you on your toes and allows you to be really creative and at the forefront of everything.”