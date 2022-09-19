Salesforce’s Colin Fleming started as a Red Bull racing driver

Fleming, 38, was a driver for Red Bull during what he calls a “prior life,” so his connections to the marketing world go back a long way. “Marketing is a huge part of any athlete’s trajectory,” he said of how he got into the field, noting that he pulled in $15 million in sponsorships as a driver before he was 21 years old.

Though Fleming has been with Salesforce for 11 years now, 2022 is a pivotal one for the marketing team because the company tried to break out of its mold as a business-to-business brand with its first-ever Super Bowl ad. “It was a departure for Salesforce,” Fleming said, adding that the company is “returning to our disruptive founding roots.”