How Erica Hughes built out the first multicultural marketing role at Ally

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

I have my list narrowed down to LeBron James and Serena Williams. Today, Serena Williams has the slight edge because of the life stage that I am in. Currently, I am transitioning to becoming a mom for the first time and I would love to speak with Serena about her evolution to being a working mom. Additionally, I want to learn more about her entrepreneurial efforts, getting into venture capital as a Black woman and how she plans to still have an impact [post retirement.]

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

Instagram and YouTube; I feel like I can learn anything on YouTube University!

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

I’ve been reading a lot of leadership and team-building books lately. Two books that I have recently started reading are: “Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment” by Carla Harris and “The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table” by Minda Harts.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

“Succession” on HBO and “The Chi” on Showtime.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I don’t like the term retirement. Instead of “retiring” I’d love to focus on transitioning from the work that I’m doing by evolving into something that is both purpose-driven and impactful. My hope is to make that transition in my later forties.