Erica Hughes is the first person to oversee Ally Financial’s multicultural marketing. It’s a role that she started in 2020 and that is “such a mix of who I am as a human,” she said.
How Erica Hughes built out the first multicultural marketing role at Ally
The main challenges have been building a team remotely over Zoom and figuring out how to execute strategy–specifically around the question of “how do you come off authentically” and produce initiatives at the intersection of various cultures.
One event that Hughes, 36, feels particularly proud of was a partnership with music distributor UnitedMasters. Ally put together an event at Art Basel last year that included panels on financial education. It was “such a great event to converge financial education, music and culture,” said Hughes.
Since joining Ally, Hughes said she has increased the brand's minority-owned media spend by 400%. She noted that her future plans include continuing to work with minority-owned companies such as Revolt TV, the cable network co-founded in 2013 by Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Hughes said that the stories told by minority-owned companies are often more authentic to the communities they serve becuase they are told from the perspective of those within the culture.
If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?
I have my list narrowed down to LeBron James and Serena Williams. Today, Serena Williams has the slight edge because of the life stage that I am in. Currently, I am transitioning to becoming a mom for the first time and I would love to speak with Serena about her evolution to being a working mom. Additionally, I want to learn more about her entrepreneurial efforts, getting into venture capital as a Black woman and how she plans to still have an impact [post retirement.]
What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?
Instagram and YouTube; I feel like I can learn anything on YouTube University!
What’s currently on your bedside reading list?
I’ve been reading a lot of leadership and team-building books lately. Two books that I have recently started reading are: “Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment” by Carla Harris and “The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table” by Minda Harts.
What was the last show you binge-watched?
“Succession” on HBO and “The Chi” on Showtime.
At what age do you hope to retire?
I don’t like the term retirement. Instead of “retiring” I’d love to focus on transitioning from the work that I’m doing by evolving into something that is both purpose-driven and impactful. My hope is to make that transition in my later forties.