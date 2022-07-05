How razor brand Billie is normalizing body hair

In January, Billie, which was acquired by Edgewell Personal Care last year, expanded to Walmart stores. A 30-second commercial announcing the launch was produced in-house, as are all of the brand's ads.

Ad Age recently followed up with Gooley, who held positions at creative agencies including Wieden+Kennedy and BBH before her work at Billie. Below, she talks about recent brand campaigns and the evolution of Billie.

We honored you in 2019 in our 40 Under 40 package. Now, three years later, how have your job responsibilities changed as the brand has grown?

We’ve been fortunate enough to grow significantly since 2019—from our product offering, to our distribution channels, to our team. These days my responsibilities are focused on setting the company roadmap and upholding a nurturing work environment that allows every team to produce its best work while clearing any roadblocks as we scale.

Can you talk about one of your favorite campaigns for Billie from this past year?

Our "Think of a Woman" campaign was both an important message and a meaningful step for our brand to push beyond body hair. The campaign is a commentary on society’s narrow view of what it means to be a ‘woman’ and sought to shine a light on and celebrate the full spectrum of womankind. We did this by challenging convention in an effort to relieve all women from the incredibly limiting boxes, gender roles, and societal pressures that ‘being a woman’ or ‘looking like a woman’ entails.