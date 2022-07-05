How razor brand Billie is normalizing body hair

The deadline for Ad Age’s annual 40 Under 40 feature is just a few days away. Ahead of its publication on Sept.19, we are asking former honorees to share career advice, including how they got to where they are today. Don’t forget to nominate your own rising stars for this year’s list ahead of the July 11 deadline. You can do so at AdAge.com/40u40.
Georgina Gooley founded women's razor brand Billie five years ago and was subsequently honored in Ad Age 40 Under 40 in 2019. Since its early stages, Billie has been on a mission to normalize body and facial hair for women and remove stigmas, with campaigns such as "Movember" and "Project Body Hair."
Billiie's business model banks on direct-to-consumer subscription services that sell products such as body wash, razors, and shaving cream at lower prices. The brand won the WWD’s Newcomer of the Year Award for 2018 and was included on Ad Age’s list of America's Hottest Brands the following year.