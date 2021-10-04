Paramount+’s Tammy Henault knows the value of a subscriber

If there’s one person who knows the value of a subscriber, it’s Tammy Henault. Her expansive media career has allowed her to handle everything from retaining readers at People magazine 15 years ago to leading the acquisition and retention marketing team for The New York Times’ digital subscription business. It’s her résumé that made Henault, 38, an ideal candidate to join ViacomCBS back in 2014. There, she was tasked with helping to launch a new subscription streaming service called CBS All Access—now Paramount+, which she still helps lead as its senior VP of consumer marketing.
Henault—whose responsibilities include brand marketing, partnerships and customer retention—grew her in-house leadership team to become what she now feels is “one of the best in the industry.” She and her colleagues have proven their grit since the outbreak of COVID-19, managing the rollout of a massive Super Bowl campaign and overseeing the transition to a new agency of record, all while scaling the SVOD service to tens of millions of subscribers. “I’m just really proud to be able to look at the team today and see how far we’ve come,” she says.