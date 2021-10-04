Special Report: 40 Under 40

Paramount+’s Tammy Henault knows the value of a subscriber

The senior VP, consumer marketing is one of Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 honorees
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 04, 2021.
TikTok's Lionel Sim is educating ad executives
Credit: Tammy Henault

If there’s one person who knows the value of a subscriber, it’s Tammy Henault. Her expansive media career has allowed her to handle everything from retaining readers at People magazine 15 years ago to leading the acquisition and retention marketing team for The New York Times’ digital subscription business. It’s her résumé that made Henault, 38, an ideal candidate to join ViacomCBS back in 2014. There, she was tasked with helping to launch a new subscription streaming service called CBS All Access—now Paramount+, which she still helps lead as its senior VP of consumer marketing.

Henault—whose responsibilities include brand marketing, partnerships and customer retention—grew her in-house leadership team to become what she now feels is “one of the best in the industry.” She and her colleagues have proven their grit since the outbreak of COVID-19, managing the rollout of a massive Super Bowl campaign and overseeing the transition to a new agency of record, all while scaling the SVOD service to tens of millions of subscribers. “I’m just really proud to be able to look at the team today and see how far we’ve come,” she says.

Paramount+ battles streaming rivals with ‘Frasier,’ ‘Flashdance’ reboots
See celebs scale Paramount+ logo in Super Bowl campaign
Ethan Jakob Craft

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

That would have to be the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I feel a great deal of admiration and respect for what she achieved and it’s very clear that the mountain she moved for women’s rights has personally benefited me and my career. Especially now, as a mom to two young girls, I think I’m even more grateful for her legacy and what it affords me and my daughters.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

To name only two is really, really hard. In my personal life, definitely Instagram is the one I use most regularly to document my life, and then Facebook, because that’s the strongest platform for staying in touch with my family both in the U.S. and abroad.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

“Dear Girls” by Ali Wong, which was a gift from my husband because he knows how much I love her comedy.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

I’ve been enjoying “Billions” on Showtime. Season Five actually just came out, so I know what I’ll be binging next.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I don’t have a specific age in mind, but if I had to say it broadly, I think I’d like to retire at an age where I can still have enough time to tackle a lengthy bucket list with my family.

