Paramount+’s Tammy Henault knows the value of a subscriber

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

That would have to be the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I feel a great deal of admiration and respect for what she achieved and it’s very clear that the mountain she moved for women’s rights has personally benefited me and my career. Especially now, as a mom to two young girls, I think I’m even more grateful for her legacy and what it affords me and my daughters.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

To name only two is really, really hard. In my personal life, definitely Instagram is the one I use most regularly to document my life, and then Facebook, because that’s the strongest platform for staying in touch with my family both in the U.S. and abroad.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

“Dear Girls” by Ali Wong, which was a gift from my husband because he knows how much I love her comedy.

What was the last show you binge-watched?

I’ve been enjoying “Billions” on Showtime. Season Five actually just came out, so I know what I’ll be binging next.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I don’t have a specific age in mind, but if I had to say it broadly, I think I’d like to retire at an age where I can still have enough time to tackle a lengthy bucket list with my family.

