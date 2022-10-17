The Ad Council takes on the fentanyl crisis with an unlikely partner—former drug dealers

“When we were talking to the kids in Holyoke, they felt empowered by having information they wouldn’t normally get from grownups,” she said. “Grownups are not normally saying, ‘This is how you revive somebody if they have an overdose.’ They don’t dare talk about them.”

The lesson plan taught to the Holyoke students will be available on the campaign website for other schools across the U.S. to download and use to educate their own students, she said.

Robinson said her own teenage daughter begged her mother to share this information at her school, as she and many of her friends are unaware of the dangers of fentanyl. “She was like, ‘This is so dangerous. How do we not talk about this? How do we not know about it?’” Robinson said. “I think that is the most important thing: nobody is talking about this. Parental authority figures are not talking about this. Kids need to know that this is happening.”

Even a single pill containing fentanyl can result in a fatal overdose, said Kirsten Seckler, chief marketing and communications officer for Shatterproof, a nonprofit that oversaw the educational content incorporated into the campaign. An amount of the drug equivalent to a few grains of sand can be lethal, and people can experience an overdose even from the first time trying the drug, she said. But, according to the Ad Council press release, only one in four teens have heard of the potential risk of fentanyl being mixed into counterfeit prescription pills.

This first, adolescent-focused portion of the campaign is funded by YouTube and Snap, and the Ad Council has also partnered with Twitter, TikTok, SXM Media and several other companies that will donate media space to spread the campaign’s educational content across these platforms. In the coming months, the campaign’s second phase, led by Meta, will seek to educate parents about the fentanyl crisis and provide tools to help them talk with their children about protecting themselves from the drug.

In addition to the social media content produced by Joan and distributed across these various platforms, the Ad Council is partnering with creators and influencers to further spread the campaign’s messaging and share their personal experiences with fentanyl overdoses within their families or communities. In the same vein as the decision to have former drug dealers provide firsthand insight into the threat posed by fentanyl, the “trusted and authentic voices” that influencers offer seeks to help the campaign stand out in teenagers’ typical scrolls through social media, Michelle Hillman, the Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer, said in an interview.

Above all, the campaign seeks to raise as much awareness about the widespread danger of fentanyl, whether through social media, these in-school lessons or through future efforts like signage on college campuses that will reach “everywhere that kids are,” Hillman said. And the students at Holyoke High School, who have already received that education, agree. As one student states simply at the end of the PSA video, “More kids should know.”