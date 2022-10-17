Advertising Week Today, Day One: Mastercard, Meta, Pinterest, DoorDash, Frameplay—and Shingy

Day One

Advertising Week New York kicked off this morning at its new venue, The Market Line, while also offering streaming sessions. The verdict so far about AWNY IRL: It was super crowded in the morning, but started to thin out a bit in the afternoon—possibly because of unreliable Wi-Fi (more on that below). And the early verdict about the streaming sessions: They’ve been a bit glitchy. (If you’re looking for the full hybrid schedule, it’s right here.)

The Market Line, which opened in 2019 as a part of the sprawling Essex Crossing mixed-use (residential/office/retail) development, bills itself as a “buzzy bazaar where fashionable foodies go to eat, drink and get down in the heart of the Lower East Side.” Or, to state that a bit less glamorously ... it’s a basement (with some natural light that filters down from the ground floor in various places).

Ad Age’s Parker Herren offered this pro tip to his newsroom colleagues on our internal Slack Monday morning: “If you’re going in person, get to panels super early,” noting that a panel he attended ended up being standing-room-only. But by the afternoon, he amended that statement: “I’ve chatted with multiple people unhappy with the Wi-Fi, especially because cell reception is so poor, so some folks seem to be heading offsite to get actual work done.”



Ad Age’s Brain Bonilla, meanwhile, noted that AWNY has had some issues with keeping its streams straight on its website. A panel titled “Why Coming Out at Work is Good for Business,” for instance, initially served up video of a session focused on programmatic and commerce media. Some virtual visitors took to various streams’ integrated chat boxes to ask how to find the right panel. At one point, an AWNY staffer responded, “We’ve been having difficulties with links today. I’m going to investigate.”