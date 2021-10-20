Kroger launches programmatic market built on loyalty data

Kroger is launching a private programmatic marketplace for brands to reach its shoppers on the open web using the retailer’s first-party purchase data and IDs, then track resuls and optimize creative and targeting based on sales impact.
Kroger’s marketplace will let brands use demand-side platforms of their choice, either their own or third-party providers, a departure from some other retailer offerings, notably the marketplace Walmart is launching this month in partnership with The Trade Desk.
Cara Pratt, senior VP of Kroger Precision Marketing, announced the launch during a session at Advertising Week New York on Wednesday, alongside executives from Publicis Groupe and its Spark Foundry agency, who were “alpha testers” of the platform.
Nestle Coffee Partners was a beta tester. And in a prepared statement during the presentation, Kathi Christensen, senior brand manager for Nestle’s Starbucks packaged coffee business, praised Kroger Private Marketplace for its “ability to link our advertising to metrics that matter to us, including household penetration, incremental sales lift, and the ability to attract new buyers who are switching.”