Why creatives should microdose LSD and cannabis before big pitches

Want to nail that big creative pitch? Bring along some LSD.

Low-dose psychedelics and micro-doses of cannabis will be about as common as coffee in the future and will be used to guide moods and unleash creativity throughout the day, according to an Advertising Week panel today on coming trends in health and wellness. Faith Popcorn, CEO and Futurist at Brain Reserve, and Julian Cohen, chief innovation officer at Canopy Growth, said the move is being hastened by both technology and the pandemic, the latter of which destroyed the “transitions” that used to define our day.

“We don’t have transition time anymore,” said Cohen. Not long ago, our days were broken up by leaving the home or commuting, and we now have “a two-minute commute downstairs where on a call with our boss our dog shows up,” he said. “We are moving way too fast between mood states and we need help with that. Cannabis can help.”

Cannabinoids can allow for ways to “bring back that stability” and manage moods, he said, to make consumers more focused, relax, manage anxiety, enable sleep, enhance sex—and yes, in heavier doses—party.