Yael Cesarkas joined R/GA as a researcher and now leads strategy across the agency’s California offices. Last year, she won and led business for clients including Airbnb, EA Games, Roku, Patreon, Slack and Stitchfix. Her most notable 2021 accomplishment was helping create a five-second regional Super Bowl ad for Reddit within a week of Chief Marketing Officer Roxy Young's request for an activation during the game.
Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards
Yael Cesarkas helped launch Reddit’s famous five-second Super Bowl ad
Yael Cesarkas is Creativity Awards Strategic Planner of the Year
The Super Bowl spot received 6.5 billion impressions and won the social Grand Prix at last year’s Cannes Lions. In late 2020, Cesarkas persuaded Reddit to launch what became its "Up the Vote" campaign that drove more than 300,000 people to voter registration sites during the presidential campaign and took home a Gold Effie and Gold Outdoor Lion last year.
Thanks to Cesarkas’ work with clients, R/GA’s media and connections practice grew by 50% last year. She also now leads boot camps for upcoming strategists within the agency.