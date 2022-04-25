Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards

Yael Cesarkas helped launch Reddit’s famous five-second Super Bowl ad

Yael Cesarkas is Creativity Awards Strategic Planner of the Year
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 25, 2022.
Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

Yael Cesarkas, VP and executive strategy director

Credit: R/GA

Yael Cesarkas joined R/GA as a researcher and now leads strategy across the agency’s California offices. Last year, she won and led business for clients including Airbnb, EA Games, Roku, Patreon, Slack and Stitchfix. Her most notable 2021 accomplishment was helping create a five-second regional Super Bowl ad for Reddit within a week of Chief Marketing Officer Roxy Young's request for an activation during the game. 

The Super Bowl spot received 6.5 billion impressions and won the social Grand Prix at last year’s Cannes Lions. In late 2020, Cesarkas persuaded Reddit to launch what became its "Up the Vote" campaign that drove more than 300,000 people to voter registration sites during the presidential campaign and took home a Gold Effie and Gold Outdoor Lion last year.

Thanks to Cesarkas’ work with clients, R/GA’s media and connections practice grew by 50% last year. She also now leads boot camps for upcoming strategists within the agency.

 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

