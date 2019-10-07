Ad Age Custom Content
Special Report: ANA Annual Meeting
Adobe’s AJ Shin on using machine learning models to maximize client revenue
At last week’s Masters of Marketing conference, Ad Age and Neustar sat down with Adobe’s AJ Shin to discuss how the Genius Awards winner and global leader in digital marketing solutions turns datapoints into actionable information to help its customers maximize revenue.
