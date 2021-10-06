Special Report: ANA Annual Meeting

NFL CMO on how the league looked in the mirror on social justice

At ANA conference, Tim Ellis describes how the league stepped up its efforts in the wake of the George Floyd killing
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 06, 2021.
20211006_NFLKickoff_3x2.jpg
Credit: NFL

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared in a video in the days following George Floyd’s murder to declare the league’s support for Black Lives Matter—and to admit it erred in how it handles player protests—it marked a watershed moment for a league that had been sharply criticized over its handling of Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem kneeling. The June 2020 speech drew praise and criticism. But as described this week by the league’s top marketer, it was not a one-off-moment, but part of a long-term strategy put in place by the NFL to be more reflective.

“After the George Floyd murder and a string of senseless and horrific acts that were uncovered last year, we took steps to carefully consider our social justice program,” NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis said Wednesday during a presentation at the Association of National Advertisers Masters of Marketing conference.  

“We engaged in a companywide dialogue and had raw and emotional discussions about our past and our future,” Ellis said. “And it became clear to all of us including Commissioner Goodell that the NFL can and needs to do more. And that we should have listened to some of the powerful voices of our players, including Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid and Kenny Stills and many more. And we realized that we needed to step up and use the full power and influence of our platform to address and create true change.”

The league has certainly not won everyone over. Reid, who knelt beside Kaepernick, remains a critic. 

But Ellis during his presentation pressed a case for how the NFL has taken multiple steps to embrace cause marketing while doing a better job listening to its players. “It was important for us to work closely with the players to identify the things that they cared about,” he said. “In order to move ahead, you have to look back. You have to be willing to reflect and reassess, including decisions you made as an organization and steps you have taken that seemed right in that moment.”

The new attitude led to a seasonlong 2020-21 campaign from 72andSunny called "It Takes All of Us” that included an ad featuring NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson's 2017 Hall of Fame induction speech.

The league has also added the phrase “End Racism” to playing fields and last season allowed players to display on their helmets the names of Black people killed by police, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The NFL has also committed to donating $250 million over 10 years to help advance social justice. Progressive critics have called the moves hollow gestures, while the league also gets heat from conservatives for being too involved.

Ellis acknowledged the complaints, saying “we’ve heard it all—from you stay in your lane … to stop the politics,” he said during his presentation. But “you’ve got to be willing to not only be bold in your actions but take a clear stance and be undeterred.”

He also touted the league’s support of LGBTQ+ rights, which included an ad released in the summer called “Football is Gay” released in the wake of Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders coming out as gay, the first active player to do so. The spot included a pledge of support for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth. 

Ellis credited such moves as helping boost the league’s popularity with younger viewers. “That elusive 12-to-24-year-old audience had been in a steady decline at the NFL for seven years and we reversed that trend,” he said. “Young people don’t only want to be entertained. They also want to talk about important issues and they want to see that you are truly committed.”

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

