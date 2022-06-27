Publishing Partner:
Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes 2022: MediaLink presents ‘The Business of Creativity’

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on June 27, 2022.
Credit: Rebecca Marshall

Cannes Lions is a time for the world’s most brilliant, innovative and creative people to set the agenda for the year ahead. MediaLink talked to industry experts from across the marketing, media, entertainment and technology landscape on what brings them to the festival, trends that will shape the future and why creativity matters for business more than ever.

Additionally, over the course of those four days, we hosted bold thinkers, culture makers and brave leaders for inspiring and action-oriented conversations at MediaLink Beach. If you missed our Daily Dose program, on-demand replays will be posted here.

Watch "The Business of Creativity" below.

Creativity matters more than ever

 

Creativity has always been at the heart of effective marketing, but its role within our industry has expanded. It is the foundation of ever-broadening and highly influential creator networks, technical innovation, powerful team dynamics and consumer trust. Senior executives weighed in on its importance.

 

What does Cannes Lions mean to you?

 

After a three-year hiatus during which the world was forever changed, the marketing industry came to Cannes Lions with a renewed vigor and a different perspective. Industry leaders shared what the festival means to them today and why it’s evolved into a unique meeting of the minds to solve some of our biggest global challenges.

