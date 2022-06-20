Cannes Today—Adidas, Vice and a non-existent newspaper win Lions, plus Dentsu’s big reorg

The Croisette heats up

Early on, one agency CEO described Cannes this year as “appropriately mellow,” our Brian Bonilla notes. Part of that might have to do with the fact that Lions entries are down. “Despite the awards being back in full,” Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine reports, “the overall numbers still represent a decline from the past two years. Awards entries totaled 25,464, down from 29,074 in 2021 and 30,953 in 2019.” Entries, though, for some categories—including the Creative Commerce Lions and Titanium Lions—increased. Keep reading here for all the details.

All that said, by Monday afternoon, parts of Cannes were certainly heating up. Ad Age’s Parker Herren described Google Beach as “absolutely bumpin’” with lines to get into the invitation-only strip of sand every time he’s passed by on the way to and from various events and meetings. (More on Google Beach later.) And Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz said that at the Palais, “queues wrapped outside and inside the building to see marquee events.”

Diaz added that “the sweltering, humid, 80-degree-plus heat under the Mediterranean sun ... is making any extra piece of clothing, including delegate name badges, feel like a fur coat.”