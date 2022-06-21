Film Craft Grand Prix Winner is a gut-wrenching ad about pandemic loss

Why it won

Film Craft Lions Jury President Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder of production company Smuggler, noted that the jury saw a few great contenders, but “The Wish” ultimately rose to the top. “In the wrong hands, that would have been overly sentimental and very easy to tune out,” he said. But “every single aspect of the filmmaking was so beautifully observed. There was such detail, it grabbed you and took you on an emotional journey. I defy anybody not to be moved by that piece of work.”

Other contenders

Milling-Smith said there were two other Gold Lion winner standouts for the top prize: Burberry’s “Open Spaces,” a fantastical, balletic film depicting a group of friends cloaked in the brand’s clothing soaring through the skies, as well as U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s “Super.Human,” the Paralympics promo that highlighted both the strength and the fallibility of Paralympians in their journeys to athletic greatness. Penny’s ad, however, bested them “by a hair,” he said. “It was the surprising one, there was less spectacle. It creeped up on you, and it had to be perfect to not be saccharine.”

Looking forward

Milling-Smith added that the category is an opportunity to reward work that feels “universal and timeless.” Excellence in craft is what helps to make ideas rise to that level. “As a producer, I love that because the media landscape is so crowded with disposable work. Great craft gives it the best chance to stand out in a very crowded landscape.”