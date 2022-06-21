Special Report: Cannes Lions

Film Craft Grand Prix Winner is a gut-wrenching ad about pandemic loss

German supermarket Penny's 'The Wish' from Serviceplan relays a mother's sorrows about her son's lost milestones
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained
Credit: Penny

As the more overwhelming pandemic anxieties fade into view, the Cannes Lions 2022 Film Craft Grand Prix winner, “The Wish,” from German retailer Penny, is a heart-wrenching, nuanced exploration of its emotional impact on families. 

 

 

Cannes Lions 2022

What it is

The heartbreaking holiday film was created out of Serviceplan Munich and tells the story of a woman and her son discussing what he should get her for Christmas this year. The spot then takes an unexpected turn as she seems to recall milestones of his teenage life—he gets drunk, neglects his studies, falls in love, gets heartbroken. But those turn out to be mere fantasies, moments stolen from him because of COVID-19. "I wish for you to get your youth back,” she tells her son. 

The spot was directed by Marcus Ibanez through Iconoclast Germany and features an acoustic cover of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” sung by Julius Gause, the lead actor in the spot. 

The overall campaign also included a competition that gave 5,000 young people adventures and experiences to “make up for” those lost during the pandemic.

 

Why it won

Film Craft Lions Jury President Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder of production company Smuggler, noted that the jury saw a few great contenders, but “The Wish” ultimately rose to the top. “In the wrong hands, that would have been overly sentimental and very easy to tune out,” he said. But “every single aspect of the filmmaking was so beautifully observed. There was such detail, it grabbed you and took you on an emotional journey. I defy anybody not to be moved by that piece of work.”

Other contenders

Milling-Smith said there were two other Gold Lion winner standouts for the top prize: Burberry’s “Open Spaces,” a fantastical, balletic film depicting a group of friends cloaked in the brand’s clothing soaring through the skies, as well as U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s “Super.Human,” the Paralympics promo that highlighted both the strength and the fallibility of Paralympians in their journeys to athletic greatness. Penny’s ad, however, bested them “by a hair,” he said. “It was the surprising one, there was less spectacle. It creeped up on you, and it had to be perfect to not be saccharine.”

Looking forward

Milling-Smith added that the category is an opportunity to reward work that feels “universal and timeless.” Excellence in craft is what helps to make ideas rise to that level. “As a producer, I love that because the media landscape is so crowded with disposable work. Great craft gives it the best chance to stand out in a very crowded landscape.”

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained

Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained
Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival

Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival
Nike's menstrual cycle workout app wins Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix at Cannes

Nike's menstrual cycle workout app wins Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix at Cannes
FCB Lisbon takes Design Grand Prix for a book that celebrates Portugal’s freedom

FCB Lisbon takes Design Grand Prix for a book that celebrates Portugal’s freedom

Shocking 'Eat A Swede' mockumentary wins Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes

Shocking 'Eat A Swede' mockumentary wins Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes
Cannes Lions Digital Craft Grand Prix goes to a tool to protect Ukraine culture

Cannes Lions Digital Craft Grand Prix goes to a tool to protect Ukraine culture
'This is Not America' snags surprise Entertainment Lions win for Music Grand Prix at Cannes

'This is Not America' snags surprise Entertainment Lions win for Music Grand Prix at Cannes
Cannes Lions Industry Craft Grand Prix goes to world-changing cat food campaign

Cannes Lions Industry Craft Grand Prix goes to world-changing cat food campaign