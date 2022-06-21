Film Craft Grand Prix Winner is a gut-wrenching ad about pandemic loss

As the more overwhelming pandemic anxieties fade into view, the Cannes Lions 2022 Film Craft Grand Prix winner, “The Wish,” from German retailer Penny, is a heart-wrenching, nuanced exploration of its emotional impact on families.
The heartbreaking holiday film was created out of Serviceplan Munich and tells the story of a woman and her son discussing what he should get her for Christmas this year. The spot then takes an unexpected turn as she seems to recall milestones of his teenage life—he gets drunk, neglects his studies, falls in love, gets heartbroken. But those turn out to be mere fantasies, moments stolen from him because of COVID-19. "I wish for you to get your youth back,” she tells her son.
The spot was directed by Marcus Ibanez through Iconoclast Germany and features an acoustic cover of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” sung by Julius Gause, the lead actor in the spot.
The overall campaign also included a competition that gave 5,000 young people adventures and experiences to “make up for” those lost during the pandemic.
Film Craft Lions Jury President Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder of production company Smuggler, noted that the jury saw a few great contenders, but “The Wish” ultimately rose to the top. “In the wrong hands, that would have been overly sentimental and very easy to tune out,” he said. But “every single aspect of the filmmaking was so beautifully observed. There was such detail, it grabbed you and took you on an emotional journey. I defy anybody not to be moved by that piece of work.”
Milling-Smith said there were two other Gold Lion winner standouts for the top prize: Burberry’s “Open Spaces,” a fantastical, balletic film depicting a group of friends cloaked in the brand’s clothing soaring through the skies, as well as U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s “Super.Human,” the Paralympics promo that highlighted both the strength and the fallibility of Paralympians in their journeys to athletic greatness. Penny’s ad, however, bested them “by a hair,” he said. “It was the surprising one, there was less spectacle. It creeped up on you, and it had to be perfect to not be saccharine.”
Milling-Smith added that the category is an opportunity to reward work that feels “universal and timeless.” Excellence in craft is what helps to make ideas rise to that level. “As a producer, I love that because the media landscape is so crowded with disposable work. Great craft gives it the best chance to stand out in a very crowded landscape.”