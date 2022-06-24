An Apple ‘Underdogs’ ad and Channel 4’s ‘Super.Human’ win 2022 Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix

Why it won

Jury President David Lubars, chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO Worldwide, explained that the criteria for selecting the winners were fairly simple: “I'm immediately filled with jealous rage and hatred for whoever did it. And then I’ll go from hating whoever did it to hating myself for not having done it. And then, I go to grabbing the first person I see and say, “You’ve gotta see this,” and that all happens inside of 10 seconds.”

Joking aside, Lubars noted that the jury was proud of the films selected because “this is really work that sells products, and we are here to move clients’ business.” The work was entertaining as well, and in the case of the Apple film, “If they turned it into a show, I’d tune in every week,” Lubars said.

Gold winners

As for other contenders, the jury awarded eight Gold Lions. Apple continued to score with the comedic “Detectives” spot and the “Shot on iPhone” Chinese New Year film “The Comeback” promoting the iPhone 13 Pro’s cinematic capabilities.

The daring Norwegian Postal Service (Posten Morgen) film starring a gay Santa from Pol Oslo earned Gold, as did art collective Meow Wolf’s bizarre “Convergence Station” film from Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Also honored were Heineken’s surprising post-pandemic film about vaxxed seniors living it up, as well as Samsung’s “The Spider and the Window” ad from Leo Burnett Frankfurt about an adorable spider and its unexpected crush.

A pair of charity ads also took gold: Change the Ref’s “The Lost Class” from Leo Burnett and the Humane Society’s jarring animated tale about a bunny with a dark backstory.