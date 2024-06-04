Cannes Lions Titanium short list—Las Vegas Sphere, DoorDash, CeraVe among 20 contenders

CeraVe and DoorDash made the list for their “Michael CeraVe” and “DoorDash All the Ads” campaigns for this year’s Super Bowl, created by Ogilvy New York and Wieden+Kennedy Portland, respectively.

The other U.S. short-listed entries were Coca-Cola’s “Thank You for Coke-Creating” by VML (a global campaign but with a significant U.S. footprint); Google’s “iPager” spoof by David Miami; and Spotify’s “Spreadbeats” business-to-business campaign by Spotify Advertising.

Another campaign that could be considered a favorite in this category is Orange’s “WoMen's Football” effort by Marcel Paris, which picked up top prizes at the Clio Awards and The One Show this spring.