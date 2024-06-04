Cannes Lions Titanium short list—Las Vegas Sphere, DoorDash, CeraVe among 20 contenders

Cannes Lions unveiled the short list for the coveted Dan Wieden Titantium Lions contest on Tuesday. The 20 short-listed entries include six from the U.S., including the Las Vegas Sphere and this year’s well-received Super Bowl campaigns from CeraVe and DoorDash.
The Sphere has been celebrated as a groundbreaking performance space and media platform. Sphere Entertainment’s Titanium entry focuses on the structure’s “Exosphere,” which brands have been using as a giant digital display.
CeraVe and DoorDash made the list for their “Michael CeraVe” and “DoorDash All the Ads” campaigns for this year’s Super Bowl, created by Ogilvy New York and Wieden+Kennedy Portland, respectively.
The other U.S. short-listed entries were Coca-Cola’s “Thank You for Coke-Creating” by VML (a global campaign but with a significant U.S. footprint); Google’s “iPager” spoof by David Miami; and Spotify’s “Spreadbeats” business-to-business campaign by Spotify Advertising.
Another campaign that could be considered a favorite in this category is Orange’s “WoMen's Football” effort by Marcel Paris, which picked up top prizes at the Clio Awards and The One Show this spring.
Cannes also unveiled short lists Tuesday in the Innovation Lions and Glass Lions competitions.
855-How-To-Quit-(Opioids)
Anzen Health
Entrant: Serviceplan, Munich
Aizome Wastecare Industrial Waste—Certified as Skincare
Aizome
Entrant: Serviceplan, Munich
DoorDash All the Ads
DoorDash
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy, Portland / Superette, San Francisco
The Dove Code
Dove
Entrant: Soko, Sao Paulo
The Everyday Tactician
Xbox
Entrant: McCann, London
Exosphere
Sphere
Entrant: Sphere Entertainment, New York
The Gift Card of Life
Tottus Supermarket
Entrant: McCann, Lima
Guarded Bus Stop
Eletromidia
Entrant: AlmapBBDO, Sao Paulo
iPager
Google
Entrant: David, Miami
Meet Marina Prieto
JCDecaux
Entrant: David Madrid
Michael CeraVe
CeraVe
Entrant: Ogilvy, New York
The Move To -15
DP World
Entrant: Edelman, London
Pink Chip
Degiro, UN Women
Entrant: AKQA, Amsterdam
Pub Museums
Heineken
Entrant: LePub, Milan / Publicis, Dublin
Rights Against the Right
Laut Gegen Nazis
Entrant: Jung von Matt AG, Hamburg
Room for Everyone
Mastercard
Entrant: McCann Poland, Warsaw
Selfless Shelves
Arla
Entrant: FP7 Mccann, Dubai
Spreadbeats
Spotify
Entrant: FCB New York
Thanks for Coke-Creating
Coca-Cola
Entrant: VML New York, Kansas City, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg / VML Commerce, Mexico City
WoMen’s Football
Orange
Entrant: Marcel, Paris