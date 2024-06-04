Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions Titanium short list—Las Vegas Sphere, DoorDash, CeraVe among 20 contenders

Entries will vie for the coveted trophies, designed to celebrate game-changing creativity
By Tim Nudd. Published on June 04, 2024.
Cannes Lions 2024—news and analysis from the advertising festival

The Sphere has given brands a staggering new digital display to utilize.

Credit: Sphere

Cannes Lions unveiled the short list for the coveted Dan Wieden Titantium Lions contest on Tuesday. The 20 short-listed entries include six from the U.S., including the Las Vegas Sphere and this year’s well-received Super Bowl campaigns from CeraVe and DoorDash.

The Sphere has been celebrated as a groundbreaking performance space and media platform. Sphere Entertainment’s Titanium entry focuses on the structure’s “Exosphere,” which brands have been using as a giant digital display.

CeraVe and DoorDash made the list for their “Michael CeraVe” and “DoorDash All the Ads” campaigns for this year’s Super Bowl, created by Ogilvy New York and Wieden+Kennedy Portland, respectively.

The other U.S. short-listed entries were Coca-Cola’s “Thank You for Coke-Creating” by VML (a global campaign but with a significant U.S. footprint); Google’s “iPager” spoof by David Miami; and Spotify’s “Spreadbeats” business-to-business campaign by Spotify Advertising.

Another campaign that could be considered a favorite in this category is Orange’s “WoMen's Football” effort by Marcel Paris, which picked up top prizes at the Clio Awards and The One Show this spring.

Cannes also unveiled short lists Tuesday in the Innovation Lions and Glass Lions competitions.

See all the Titanium short-listed entries below.

Cannes Lions 2024—Titanium Lions short list
 

855-How-To-Quit-(Opioids)
Anzen Health
Entrant: Serviceplan, Munich

Aizome Wastecare Industrial Waste—Certified as Skincare
Aizome
Entrant: Serviceplan, Munich

DoorDash All the Ads
DoorDash
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy, Portland / Superette, San Francisco

The Dove Code
Dove
Entrant: Soko, Sao Paulo

The Everyday Tactician
Xbox
Entrant: McCann, London

Exosphere
Sphere
Entrant: Sphere Entertainment, New York

The Gift Card of Life
Tottus Supermarket
Entrant: McCann, Lima

Guarded Bus Stop
Eletromidia
Entrant: AlmapBBDO, Sao Paulo

iPager
Google
Entrant: David, Miami

Meet Marina Prieto
JCDecaux
Entrant: David Madrid

Michael CeraVe
CeraVe
Entrant: Ogilvy, New York

The Move To -15
DP World
Entrant: Edelman, London

Pink Chip
Degiro, UN Women
Entrant: AKQA, Amsterdam

Pub Museums
Heineken
Entrant: LePub, Milan / Publicis, Dublin

Rights Against the Right
Laut Gegen Nazis
Entrant: Jung von Matt AG, Hamburg

Room for Everyone
Mastercard
Entrant: McCann Poland, Warsaw

Selfless Shelves
Arla
Entrant: FP7 Mccann, Dubai

Spreadbeats
Spotify
Entrant: FCB New York

Thanks for Coke-Creating
Coca-Cola
Entrant: VML New York, Kansas City, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg / VML Commerce, Mexico City

WoMen’s Football
Orange
Entrant: Marcel, Paris

In this article:

Tim Nudd

Tim Nudd is Creativity editor at Ad Age. He was previously editor in chief of the Clio Awards and Muse by Clio, and has also served as creative editor at Adweek.

