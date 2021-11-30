Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work

Other award-winning B2B campaigns in recent years have included campaigns for the likes of Shutterstock, Getty Images and Squarespace, as well as industry-focused films such as Apple’s “Appocalypse” from 2017, which kicked off Apple’s annual WWDC conference, and Volvo Trucks’ “Epic Split,” the 2015 Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix winner.

“It is reflective of how the industry is evolving,” Walker told Ad Age. “We have been hearing from agencies and consultancies how the B2B market is having a real boom, and there is some really incredible work being made.”



The Creative B2B Lion is backed by the B2B Institute, a research think tank supported by LinkedIn.

Cannes Lions Chairman Philip Thomas added that the new Lion had been “several years in the making.”

“We first started discussing a Lion that recognizes B2B work way back in 2013, but we always try to get the timing right, so that our awards are reflective of the industry and in line with its needs,” he said.

The award is the only new Lion for next year, although Cannes Lions is also renaming its Creative e-Commerce Lions as simply “Creative Commerce." The name tweak is designed to "broaden" the category to reflect the different emerging areas of commerce, according to Simon Cook, managing director at Cannes Lions.

“There was a noticeable shift across the work this year; commerce related entries were up 18%, and our juries identified emerging trends around ‘distributed commerce’, ‘equitable commerce’, and the proliferation of commerce more generally,” Cook said in a statement. “Evolving the Commerce Lion is about keeping it relevant and in line with a rapidly shifting landscape.”

Cannes Lions also announced that Beth Ann Kaminkow, global CEO of VLMY&R Commerce and CEO of VMLY&R New York, will be president of the Creative Commerce Lions jury next year.

The announcements follow Cannes Lions' confirmation earlier this month that it plans to hold an in-person Festival in Cannes, with some hybrid elements, June 20-24, 2022. Entries for Cannes Lions open on Jan. 20, 2022.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.