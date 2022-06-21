FCB Lisbon takes Design Grand Prix for a book that celebrates Portugal’s freedom

In total, 58 illustrations were created and sold in 2,500 book copies. With zero euros invested, the campaign garnered 1 million euros in earned media for the Penguin Random House brand. The book is also now part of the permanent collection of Portugal's Aljube Museum, which is located in a former political prison. Moreover, the book is being used at Portuguese schools to teach students the history of the revolution through art.

Controversy or clear winner?

The campaign won for its simplicity and scale within what the campaign was looking to accomplish.

“It was such a simple idea around this idea of freedom and such a simple execution with a blue pencil and that is the power of design we talk about,” said Lisa Smith, a creative director at Knowles Jones Ritchie and the Design jury president.

However, the decision itself wasn’t simple because the jury had to weigh awarding a printed publication against other strong campaigns that involved technology and innovation, according to Smith. “Because of the idea and the execution, and also the impact, the idea that this book will go on to live in schools, that's part of education,” Smith said. “It's no longer about views and what the media spend was, but actually really about what the longstanding impact it will have in culture and Portuguese [citizens] for futures to come.”

Other contenders

In total, 38 Lions were given out in the category. Other pieces of work that stood out from the pack in the jury’s conversation were design work by Tatil Design for Rio Carnaval and Azgard‘s work for CO2AT, a new line of sustainable-focused clothing that absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen. Both brands took home Gold Lions.

Another notable winner in the design category was Dole’s Piñatex campaign by L&C, which created sustainable clothing materials out of pineapple leaves and won a Gold Lion for Design-Led Effectiveness.

“I understand Piñatex is an innovation that has been developed over the past few years, so it wasn't coming into there [the Cannes festival] to be awarded for innovation,” Smith said. “They now have a coalition of 200 brands including H&M, Nike with the pineapple trainers [sneakers] and Hugo Boss. We're seeing the impact of what something three years ago could have won for innovation in terms of that. And where it gets really exciting is the reach of the impact and its material. We know that animal waste is like 93% contributing to our environmental damage right now. So seeing a material like that suddenly gain traction with brands and start to replace animal substrates, I think is really commendable and for this specific category really deserved a gold.”