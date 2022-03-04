Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cannes Lions today announced that it will not accept submissions or delegates from Russian organizations to this year’s International Festival of Creativity and its associated awards programs.

"We stand together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian government," the organization said in a statement released today.

The Lions will also waive all fees for Ukrainian creatives who are able to attend the festival and refund awards submission fees from Ukrainian agencies.

The organization is still assembling its juries for this year's festival, which will resume in-person celebrations this year from June 20-24 after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Given that no Russian delegates will be allowed, the juries too, will not include any executives from Russian agencies or brands.