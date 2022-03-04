Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates

The industry's major festival joins other organizations penalizing the country in the midst of the Ukraine conflict
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year

 

 
Credit: Cannes Lions Russia via Instagram

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cannes Lions today announced that it will not accept submissions or delegates from Russian organizations to this year’s International Festival of Creativity and its associated awards programs.

"We stand together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian government," the organization said in a statement released today. 

Subscribe to Ad Age for more of the latest in advertising and marketing news.

The Lions will also waive all fees for Ukrainian creatives who are able to attend the festival and refund awards submission fees from Ukrainian agencies.

The organization is still assembling its juries for this year's festival, which will resume in-person celebrations this year from June 20-24 after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Given that no Russian delegates will be allowed, the juries too, will not include any executives from Russian agencies or brands. 

More on the Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022
Alexandra Jardine
AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year
E.J. Schultz
Rob Reilly, Colleen DeCourcy among 2022 Cannes Lions jury president lineup
Alexandra Jardine

Additonally, the Lions have created a talent directory for affected members of the creative community where they can set up profiles. The organization encourages the global ad and marketing community to commission and support those talents during this trying time.

The Lions and parent company Ascential will also make what they said was a "significant" donation to humanitarian charities aiding the affected regions of the conflict, though an exact amount was not disclosed.

According to a Lions spokesperson, for last year’s festival, which celebrated work from both 2020 and 2021, the Lions had received approximately 400 submissions from Russian companies. For 2019, some 300 entries came from Russia.

The Cannes Lions announcement follows that of the other big event that takes place on the Croisette, the Cannes Film Festival, which earlier this week announced that Russian delegations would be banned unless the war ends with conditions that are acceptable to Ukraine.

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year

AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year
Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work

Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work
U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report

U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report
13 takeaways from the 2021 Virtual Cannes Lions (including lots of gripes)

13 takeaways from the 2021 Virtual Cannes Lions (including lots of gripes)
Essity, Burger King, AMV BBDO, FCB, W+K and WPP among Cannes Lions top winners

Essity, Burger King, AMV BBDO, FCB, W+K and WPP among Cannes Lions top winners
Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix goes to Doconomy carbon footprint calculator

Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix goes to Doconomy carbon footprint calculator
Publicis WW Mexico takes Grand Prix for Good at Cannes with voices of murdered journalists

Publicis WW Mexico takes Grand Prix for Good at Cannes with voices of murdered journalists
Starbucks ‘I Am’ wins Cannes Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix

Starbucks ‘I Am’ wins Cannes Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix