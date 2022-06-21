Cannes Lions Digital Craft Grand Prix goes to a tool to protect Ukraine culture

Why it won

According to Digital Craft Jury President Luciana Haguiara, executive creative director at Media.Monks Brazil, “We chose this piece because it’s a message we can send to the industry that we have all the tools to act really fast and solve problems for real. This was amazing because they did it in almost real time, they are using a tech few production companies have and are putting it in the hands of people to scan in 3D any place and any monument.” The idea preserves culture, “the identity of a people, and it can be destroyed—that’s why we loved this piece so much.”

Controversy or clear winner?

There was one other contender for the top prize: Gold Lion-winner “McEnroe vs. McEnroe.” The branded content campaign from Michelob Ultra and FCB New York employed various sophisticated technologies to pit tennis legend John McEnroe against multiple younger versions of himself from key moments throughout his career. The event was broadcast on various ESPN channels.

“This was an awesome entertainment piece that had a combination of five different technologies,” said Haguiara. “It’s an amazing, super Gold, but at the end [with the Grand Prix], we want to send a message to the world that we can change things.”