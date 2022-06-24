Cannes Lions’ first Deaf juror Storm Smith on how to make the festival even more inclusive

I have dreamed of attending Cannes Lions ever since I started working at BBDO. Five years later, I received an important email—an invitation to be a juror for the Industry Craft Shortlist category.

I was stunned and delighted—it was beyond an honor. I wanted to know how I got chosen, so I reached out to Noelle Keeley, an awards director at BBDO New York. Noelle shared they were looking for a U.S. representative and a woman of color to be a juror for the category. She compiled a list of names and submitted it to Cannes Lions, the organizers found my profile and made the decision.

As soon I accepted my role as a juror and knew I would be attending in person, I immediately told them I am deaf and that I needed to bring my interpreter, Mandy David, with me for the full accommodation. They said “yes” in a heartbeat. They were also transparent that they didn't know I was deaf and confirmed my participation would mark the first time in the history of the Cannes Lions that it would have a Deaf juror. Shortly after that, Cannes and BBDO altogether thoroughly supported bringing my interpreter. I am grateful for their continuous inclusive commitment and support for me.

As a juror for Industry Craft, we had to review all the powerful work from all over the world online prior to the festival and had a deadline to complete the voting process. My first concern was if the content was provided with captions. I did not want to miss out on the opportunity to understand the work. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to vote as I did not take the process lightly. Proactively, I set time aside with Mandy to review the work together so she could interpret the content that did not have access to captions. I successfully was able to review about 300 campaigns.

For the future voting process online and in-person, I would love to see all the content captioned across all categories; it is not only because we have jurors or viewers who may have hearing loss, but it would also provide access when the audio/sound cannot play on devices in sound-sensitive environments and ensure clarity of dialogue. During the award shows, I would love all the videos and live feeds on the big screen to be captioned. Additionally, the jurors/viewers can benefit from video transcriptions as well.

The work

I love the recurring themes I found across the work: transformative change through the narrative and innovative resources for the communities and the world; creativity pushing for bolder truths; thought-provoking messages that reflect today's world; and portraying the lenses of multicultural and humanity. One of the pieces that really moved me was the Gold Lion-winning “Lesso Lessons” by Roto and The Ministry of Health Kenya, from Ogilvy Africa. The work embedded resources on lessos (cloth wraps mothers use to carry their babies), and illustrations on breastfeeding and nutrition to help them raise healthy babies. Education was the solution that saved, enriched and empowered mothers and children.