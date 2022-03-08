Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions honors Colleen DeCourcy with the Lion of St. Mark

The former Wieden+Kennedy global chief creative officer and president is second woman to receive the award since festival introduced it in 2011
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates
Credit: Wieden+Kennedy

The Cannes Lions today announced that Colleen DeCourcy, the former global chief creative officer and president of Wieden+Kennedy, will receive the 2022 Lion of St. Mark award.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The annual honor recognizes an executive for their lifetime of service to creativity in communication.

The award comes on the heels of DeCourcy’s retirement from Wieden+Kennedy and the advertising industry at the end of last year. She had served for nearly a decade at the agency, starting first as executive creative director and working her way up to the top post. In that time, she led the agency through one of its most celebrated eras, which saw groundbreaking work and major account wins, spanning clients including Nike, KFC, McDonald’s Airbnb, Facebook, and Visa.

Under her watch, the agency had amassed 149 Lions at Cannes from its offices around the globe. Those include five Grand Prix, four for founding client Nike. Those included top honors for the “Nothing Beats a Londoner” campaign via the London office; “You Can’t Stop Us” and the “Dream Crazy” campaign out of the Portland office. 

Prior to W+K, Courcy ran her company Socialistic and held top leadership posts at TBWA Worldwide, JWT New York and Organic. Throughout her career, she advocated for a more equitable industry.  

More on the Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates
Ann-Christine Diaz
Rob Reilly, Colleen DeCourcy among 2022 Cannes Lions jury president lineup
Alexandra Jardine
AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year
E.J. Schultz
Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022
Alexandra Jardine
Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work
Alexandra Jardine

This year, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will take place from June 20-24. DeCourcy will also serve as the jury president for Glass: The Lion for Change, a category that honors culture-shifting creativity. She previously served as jury president in the Titanium and now-retired Cyber Lions categories. 

“Colleen DeCourcy is not only a hugely influential creative leader, she has been vital to the Lions, bringing her immense creative prowess to the jury rooms and Festival stages, over many years,” said Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions chairman in a statement. “Under Colleen’s creative leadership, Wieden+Kennedy has delivered brave, boundary-breaking, multi-Lion-winning work. Her creativity has truly inspired the global industry to raise the creative bar.”

DeCourcy is the second woman to win the honor, following Wells Rich Green Co-Founder Mary Wells Lawrence during the 2020/2021 festival. She is also the second Wieden+Kennedy vet to receive it. The festival had bestowed the honor to the agency’s co-founder Dan Wieden in 2012, after introducing it in 2011 with BBH co-founder Sir John Hegarty as the inaugural recipient.

The Lion of St. Marks trophy is modeled after the lion statue that sits in St. Marks’ Square in Venice, Italy, where the first Cannes Lions festival took place in 1954. 

Other awardees of the Lion of St. Marks are TBWA/Chiat/Day Chairman and Global Director Lee Clow; Director Joe Pytka; R/GA Chairman and CEO Bob Greenberg; former Creative Director and Co-Chairman of Almap BBDO Marcelo Serpa; Droga 5 Founder and Accenture Interactive CEO/Creative Chairman David Droga; Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman India at Ogilvy along with his brother, Director Prasoon Pandey; Goodby Silverstein & Partners Founders Rich Silverstein and Jeff Goodby and Wells, Rich Greene Co-Founder Mary Wells Lawrence.

 

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates

Cannes Lions bans Russian entries and delegates
AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year

AB InBev is Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year
Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work

Cannes adds new Lion to recognize B2B work
U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report

U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report
13 takeaways from the 2021 Virtual Cannes Lions (including lots of gripes)

13 takeaways from the 2021 Virtual Cannes Lions (including lots of gripes)
Essity, Burger King, AMV BBDO, FCB, W+K and WPP among Cannes Lions top winners

Essity, Burger King, AMV BBDO, FCB, W+K and WPP among Cannes Lions top winners
Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix goes to Doconomy carbon footprint calculator

Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix goes to Doconomy carbon footprint calculator
Publicis WW Mexico takes Grand Prix for Good at Cannes with voices of murdered journalists

Publicis WW Mexico takes Grand Prix for Good at Cannes with voices of murdered journalists