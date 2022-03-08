Cannes Lions honors Colleen DeCourcy with the Lion of St. Mark

The Cannes Lions today announced that Colleen DeCourcy, the former global chief creative officer and president of Wieden+Kennedy, will receive the 2022 Lion of St. Mark award.

The annual honor recognizes an executive for their lifetime of service to creativity in communication.

The award comes on the heels of DeCourcy’s retirement from Wieden+Kennedy and the advertising industry at the end of last year. She had served for nearly a decade at the agency, starting first as executive creative director and working her way up to the top post. In that time, she led the agency through one of its most celebrated eras, which saw groundbreaking work and major account wins, spanning clients including Nike, KFC, McDonald’s Airbnb, Facebook, and Visa.

Under her watch, the agency had amassed 149 Lions at Cannes from its offices around the globe. Those include five Grand Prix, four for founding client Nike. Those included top honors for the “Nothing Beats a Londoner” campaign via the London office; “You Can’t Stop Us” and the “Dream Crazy” campaign out of the Portland office.

Prior to W+K, Courcy ran her company Socialistic and held top leadership posts at TBWA Worldwide, JWT New York and Organic. Throughout her career, she advocated for a more equitable industry.