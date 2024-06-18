Johnnie Walker’s recognition of Alaíde Costa wins Music Grand Prix

A forgotten legend of bossa nova finally received a rightful moment on the center stage through a campaign from Johnnie Walker and agency AlmapBBDO, honored as the Music Grand Prix winner at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.
Alaíde Costa is considered one of the founding mothers of bossa nova, the Brazilian mashup of North American jazz and Rio de Janeiro’s samba that emerged in the late 1950s. With distinct rhythms and improvisational, whispering vocals, bossa nova developed into a unique musical style that captured the world’s attention—in part through a 1962 performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.