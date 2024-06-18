Johnnie Walker’s recognition of Alaíde Costa wins Music Grand Prix

That concert showcased pioneers of the genre in Brazil including Tom Jobim, João Gilberto, Sérgio Mendes, and Carlos Lyra—all white men. But not Costa, a Black woman.

Being excluded from the bossa nova clique cost her attention of media outlets and record companies. But she has continued to sing into her 80s, because as she said, “a Black woman ought to sing samba.”

When Costa was not invited to a 2023 Carnegie Hall show commemorating the 1962 performance, Johnnie Walker and AlmapBBDO took action, seeing a powerful fit for its “Keep Walking” campaign, which celebrates people’s journeys.

Seeing the opportunity to right a historic wrong, the Diageo-owned whiskey brand bought a two-page ad in a Rio de Janeiro newspaper presented as an errata, or correction. “We made a mistake,” it began.