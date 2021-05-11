Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions names Microsoft its 2021 Creative Marketer of the Year

Honor follows years of accolades across brand's suite of products
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on May 11, 2021.
Microsoft's Kathleen Hall on the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year honor and the power of a good idea

Microsoft Adaptive Controller.

Credit: Microsoft

Today, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity named Microsoft its 2021 Creative Marketer of the Year.  

The annual honor goes to an advertiser that has consistently produced creative and Lion-winning work over the years. Microsoft has repeatedly impressed at the festival, earning accolades across its suite of products, including Xbox, “Halo 3” game, Windows, OneNote, Kinect, MSN and Microsoft Cloud. 

In 2019, for example, the brand had a particularly standout showing with its “Changing the Game” campaign, created out of McCann New York. The effort centered on the company’s accessible gaming controller and earned both a Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation as well as a Titanium Lion, among other honors.

Other notable honorees included the Glass Lion-winning “Make What’s Next,” an International Women’s Day STEM push from McCann New York; McCann London’s multi-Lion honored “Survival Billboard” Xbox/“Tomb Raider” that got fans to stand on the outdoor ad as they endured simulated harsh weather conditions; and Creative eCommerce Grand Prix-winning “Xbox Design Lab Orginals: The Fanchise Model,” a platform that incentivized gamers to create and buy customized controllers.

The Lions had intended to honor Microsoft last year, but those plans had been put on hold, along with the festival itself, due to the pandemic. Now that the Lions celebration will resume this year, albeit virtually, Microsoft will finally take the stage.

“What really stands out about Microsoft’s performance at Cannes Lions is that they’re winning Lions across a real breadth of products and geographies, which means they’re pushing creative boundaries throughout their entire business and the world,” said Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions chairman in a statement. “With CEO Satya Nadella stating that ‘marketing is one of the top drivers of our success’, it’s clear that Microsoft has unlocked its creative potential to drive growth. We continue to see more and more evidence of the power of creativity for business, and that’s why we recognize brands like Microsoft who are actively moving the needle on creative marketing.”

The Xbox/Tomb Raider 'Survival Billboard.'

Credit:
Microsoft

Microsoft chief marketing officer Chris Caposella added, “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for our creative storytelling. Our ambition to amplify the voices of customers and changemakers—from kids who use the Xbox Adaptive Controller to trailblazers like 49ers Offensive Assistant Coach, Katie Sowers—help demonstrate how technology can bring us closer together and inspire meaningful, positive change in the world.”

The Lions debuted the Creative Marketer of the Year Award in 1992. Past recipients include Apple, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Google, Ikea, Samsung, Heineken, McDonald’s, Mars and Unilever.

The Lions will present Microsoft with the Creative Marketer of the Year award on Friday, June 25 during the virtual festival Lions Live, running from June 21 to 25. 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age.

