Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained

Netflix talks to Google about its ad plans

“Netflix’s ad tech business is one of the hottest deals on offer in Cannes,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane and Jack Neff write, “and titans like Google are in talks to win the streaming giant’s connected TV business, according to people familiar with negotiations.” In fact, Google could be “one of the main contenders to partner with Netflix on advertising. ‘If it’s anyone, it’s going to be Google,’ said one advertising executive, who is familiar with the inner workings of both companies.” The French Riviera is as good a place as any to seal the deal, right?

Why this would make a lot of sense: Sloane and Neff note that “Google would be a logical partner for Netflix, since it already has friendly relationships with companies like Disney, which uses Google Ad Manager to manage internet ad delivery, even as Google can be a rival to those companies.” (A Google spokesperson declined to comment to Ad Age.)

