Cannes Today—WPP teams up with Ukraine, Greenpeace says #BanFossilAds, and the latest Lions haul

Greenpeace invades Cannes

French Greenpeace protestors dressed in dog costumes staged a beach invasion—a press-ready stunt, basically—at Cannes on Wednesday, Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine reports. “If you’re wondering why the dogs, it comes from the ‘This is Fine’ meme of a cartoon dog with flames burning behind him,” she notes. Greenpeace takes issue with the ad industry’s dependence on fossil fuels (presumably including the countless gallons of jet fuel burned to bring Cannes attendees to the south of France) and its creation of ads for fossil fuel companies—thus the social media hashtag #BanFossilAds displayed on protest signage.

If you’re wondering exactly how the activists got to the beach, Greenpeace France’s press department made a point of showing (on Twitter) that they arrived via (human-powered) kayaks.

Related: Former Crispin Porter & Bogusky Europe exec Gustav Martner, a previous Cannes Lions winner and jury member—and now a Greenpeace activist—wrote a guest post for Euronews titled “​​Winning a Cannes Lions made me a climate criminal. So I crashed the stage to hand it back.”

Flashback: A group called Extinction Rebellion stormed Facebook Beach the last time the Cannes Lions festival was an in-person event—in June 2019. (Back then, the protesters were promptly arrested and hauled away by local police.)