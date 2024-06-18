Circus Grey wins Design Grand Prix for turning sidewalks in Peru into guides for the visually impaired

“Sightwalks,” which prioritized the most frequented businesses in Lima, included training sessions to teach individuals how to use the new signaling system. The effort took nearly two years to complete and involved various associations that work to help improve the lives of the visually impaired in Peru.

The company and agency behind the campaign have talked about the importance of the effort, as visual impairment is one of the most prevalent physical disabilities in Peru and there are not many amenities catered to help these individuals.

“Sightwalks” took “a continuous iteration process. Each stage was crucial to ensure the system's effectiveness, from the initial prototypes to the final tests,” Piero Oliveri, chief creative officer of Circus Grey said in a previous statement. “The collaborative, multidisciplinary, co-creation work with the country's leading associations for the visually impaired, industrial designers and engineers is noteworthy. This is an example of how creativity, innovation and design can significantly contribute to societal well-being.”