Special Report: Cannes Lions

Circus Grey wins Design Grand Prix for turning sidewalks in Peru into guides for the visually impaired

The ‘Sightwalks’ campaign for Sol Cement by Circus Grey in Lima outfitted sidewalks with a system of tactile tiles that helps visually impaired individuals navigate their surroundings
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on June 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
MrBeast, YouTube and the mainstreaming of long-form creator marketing

Peruvian cement brand Sol Cement’s “Sightwalks” won the Design Grand Prix for installing a system of tactile tiles on sidewalks in Lima that help visually impaired individuals navigate their surroundings.

Credit: Sol Cement

“Sightwalks,” a campaign for Peruvian cement brand Sol Cement from WPP agency Circus Grey in Lima with the Miraflores District Municipality, won the Design Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.

The campaign installed a system of tactile tiles on sidewalks in Lima that help visually impaired individuals navigate their surroundings.

Cannes Lions coverage

“Sightwalks,” which prioritized the most frequented businesses in Lima, included training sessions to teach individuals how to use the new signaling system. The effort took nearly two years to complete and involved various associations that work to help improve the lives of the visually impaired in Peru.

The company and agency behind the campaign have talked about the importance of the effort, as visual impairment is one of the most prevalent physical disabilities in Peru and there are not many amenities catered to help these individuals.

“Sightwalks” took “a continuous iteration process. Each stage was crucial to ensure the system's effectiveness, from the initial prototypes to the final tests,” Piero Oliveri, chief creative officer of Circus Grey said in a previous statement. “The collaborative, multidisciplinary, co-creation work with the country's leading associations for the visually impaired, industrial designers and engineers is noteworthy. This is an example of how creativity, innovation and design can significantly contribute to societal well-being.”

Gold winners

Interpublic Group of Cos.-owned MullenLowe New York won a Gold Lion in the Design category for the agency’s rebrand. João Paz, head of design at MullenLowe U.S., led the project which revitalized the agency’s challenger octopus logo with an abstract and fluid octopus design rendered in dozens of versions. Paz told Ad Age last year that MullenLowe’s old octopus logo had begun to feel dated.

“It has this kind of masculine vibe of being punchy, punching above your weight. We felt it didn't really represent us anymore,” he said a year ago. “That was kind of the brief—it felt like MullenLowe was showing up feeling a little old. So we took that brief to heart and created a new logo that broke from everything. That was the challenge—to break free from the corporate agency world.”

Credit: MullenLowe

Other Gold Lions winners: 
•    “How to Quit" for Anzen Health by Serviceplan in Munich, Germany
•    “Umbrella Species" for WWF by TBWA Paris, France
•    “Black Lights" for Bradesco Seguros & Goma/Empregue Afro & Museu Afro-Ufba by AlmaBBDO in Sao Paul, Brazil
•    “Samsung Impulse" for Samsung by Cheil Worldwide Madrid, Spain

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering broad advertising industry trends.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends
Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z

Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z
Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI

Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI
5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado

5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado