DDB Mexico and WeCapital win Glass Lion for creating credit history for women who had none

Women's financial freedom won over the portrayal of the women at risk in their relationships in the Glass Lion for Change, as “Data Tienda” from DDB Mexico for WeCapital took the Grand Prix.

Outgoing Meta Platforms Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg also got a shoutout from Ascential Events & Intelligence CEO Philip Thomas as the woman who instigated the Glass Lions in a meeting 10 years ago as he reminisced about the award's origins. The Glass Lion recognizes work that addresses gender inequality or prejudice.

What it was

“Data Tienda,” which won Grand Prix in the Creative Data Lions category earlier in the week, is a program designed to address the fact that 83% of women in Mexico have no bank payment history, hence they can’t start businesses because they have no access to credit. Yet nearly all the women actually have long credit histories in the paper records of thousands of shopkeepers. So a system was set up to have women name five trusted shopkeepers, then collect qualitative and quantitative data from the shops via WhatsApp bots to create credit scores for the women.

Within three months, more than 10,000 women received credit histories with help from more than 5,000 shopkeepers. And 23% of those women received microcredit loans from banks.